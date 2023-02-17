Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,558 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Governor General to deliver remarks at solidarity event for Ukraine

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will join Her Excellency Yuliya Kovaliv, Ambassador of Ukraine, as well as members of the diplomatic community and Canadian supporters to mark one year since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

During the Stand in Solidarity with Ukraine event, representatives from numerous countries will help unveil a 30-metre flag of Ukraine across the Flora Footbridge. The event is organized by the Friends of Ukraine diplomatic group, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, the Ukrainian National Federation, and Café Ukraine.

Date:

Monday, February 20, 2023

Time:

2:00 p.m. E.D.T.

Location:

Flora Footbridge (Fifth Avenue and Clegg Street) over the Rideau Canal

About the Friends of Ukraine

The Friends of Ukraine was launched on August 22, 2022, to coordinate diplomatic efforts in support of Ukraine and its people. The informal group includes more than 30 diplomatic missions in Canada.

Related link:

Stay connected:
Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/17/c9451.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - Governor General to deliver remarks at solidarity event for Ukraine

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.