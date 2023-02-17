Media Advisory - Governor General to deliver remarks at solidarity event for Ukraine

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will join Her Excellency Yuliya Kovaliv, Ambassador of Ukraine, as well as members of the diplomatic community and Canadian supporters to mark one year since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

During the Stand in Solidarity with Ukraine event, representatives from numerous countries will help unveil a 30-metre flag of Ukraine across the Flora Footbridge. The event is organized by the Friends of Ukraine diplomatic group, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, the Ukrainian National Federation, and Café Ukraine.

Date: Monday, February 20, 2023 Time: 2:00 p.m. E.D.T. Location: Flora Footbridge (Fifth Avenue and Clegg Street) over the Rideau Canal

About the Friends of Ukraine

The Friends of Ukraine was launched on August 22, 2022, to coordinate diplomatic efforts in support of Ukraine and its people. The informal group includes more than 30 diplomatic missions in Canada.

