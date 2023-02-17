ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Hayward Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hayward Holdings, Inc. ("Hayward" or "the Company") HAYW for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Hayward admitted on July 28, 2022, that its channel partners planned to reduce their inventory on hand in the second half of 2022 to about 4 to 6 weeks of stock. The Company disclosed that this inventory change at its partners would result in a sales decline of between 2% and 6% year-over-year when it had previously provided guidance of a sales increase of 9% to 12% for the year. Based on these facts, shares of Hayward dropped by almost 18% on the same day.

