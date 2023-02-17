IDEX 2023 – Milanion to Showcase High Demand AI-Based Solutions for the Modern Battlefield
C-UAS, loitering munitions, and rapid-fire-support assets for ground troops, are high-demand areas, pointedly highlighted for critical focus by recent conflicts
IDEX 2023 is important for Milanion to showcase cutting-edge, battle-ready, and combat-proven technologies. We work with customers to deliver targeted solutions for real-world operational challenges”ABU DHABI, UAE, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an agile company, Milanion has responded with a range of cutting-edge solutions that will be showcased at IDEX 2023, taking place at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, UAE, between 20th–24th February.
— Milanion Vice President of Sales, Mitesh Purohit
With the growing demand for intelligent automated and autonomous solutions gaining pace in the tri-service defence sector, interest in Milanion’s offerings has spiked in recent months. Solutions being showcased on their stand at IDEX 2023 are:
Alakran ‘S’- the original, time-tested, and combat-proven Alakran has elevated its status as the world’s lightest mobile mortar system providing even more versatility. Installed on the multi-terrain Polaris RZR, the system sets a precedent for extreme firepower, agility, and unrivalled handling to take in the most hostile and dynamic environments.
WarbleFly loitering munition multi-launch system – the high precision multi-operational loitering munition system with a scalable 4 to 8 loitering munition payload, installed on the AGEMA UGV, ready for unmanned operations controlled by a single operator.
AGEMA SKYLOCK C-UAS – the seamless pairing of the technologically advanced AGEMA UGV and SKYLOCK C-UAS provides a powerful, amphibious, and all-terrain solution for protecting against unauthorised drone threats.
Milanion will be showcasing the newly developed solutions on stand 01-B23 through the duration of the show and is expecting high-interest levels with a slew of international delegation visits lined up.
About Milanion
Milanion is an integrated technology company that designs, manufactures, and brings to market advanced systems, utilising proprietary Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS). The AI-based systems are engineered to provide highly mobile, automated capability solutions that augment and transform operational capabilities for the global tri-service defence and security sectors through manned, autonomous, or remote operation. Equipped with intelligent communication and control systems our product portfolio boasts sophisticated, modular, ‘plug and play’ systems designed to provide platform-agnostic solutions that are low maintenance, simple to operate, and easily configured to mission requirements.
