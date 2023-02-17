MRO Middle East, the gulf region’s largest event for commercial aviation aftermarket, returns to Dubai, March 1-2
MRO Middle East (#MROME) will be held March 1-2 in Dubai, UAE. The trade show is co-located with Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME), is the Gulf region's leading conference and exhibition for commercial aviation maintenance.
Gathering over 4,000 attendees from the entire airline supply chain, more than 80 countries are represented at the event, offering networking among industry leaders representing airlines, regulators, suppliers, and service providers.
The free to attend event features over 180 local and international exhibitors showcasing the latest technologies and suppliers that are changing the way the MRO industry operates. The exhibition hours are Wednesday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to see who is exhibiting.
The Go Live! Theater on the show floor is sponsored by FedEx and will allow all attendees visiting the tradeshow to take advantage of the free content taking place during exhibit hall hours. Presentations, panels, and case studies from over 40 expert speakers on both MRO and Aircraft Interiors topics will be featured across the two-day agenda. See here for a list of speakers and the agenda.
Speakers from airlines, MROs and service providers will address topics ranging from Supply Chain Challenges and the Future, to Airline and MRO Insights on Key Challenges, Workforce & Efficiency to Digital Trends and New Technology, and more. Speakers include:
• Alia Al Qalam, Manager Development Engineering, Oman Air
• Ian Cuttilan, Product Development Manager – Cabin/ Inflight (Product Development), Sri Lankan Airlines
• Katsunori Maki, Director - Cabin Products and Services Planning, All Nippon Airways (ANA)
• Husham Osman, Head of Maintenance, Royal Jet
• Valter Fernandes, SVP, Base Maintenance and Overhaul, Engineering Maintenance, Emirates
• Kidus Melkamu, Managing Director ET-MRO Services, Ethiopian Airlines
• Raghed Al Kaasamani, Head of Engineering, Jazeera Airways
• Brian Long, Regional MD for Middle East and North Africa, Boeing International
• Grégoire Desmasures, Head of Upgrades & Sustainability Services Marketing, Airbus
• Evans Wanyonyi, Senior Development Engineer (Cabin and IFE), Kenya Airways
Platinum Sponsors are HEICO, and StandardAero, and Gold Sponsors are AFIKLME&M, Embraer, Lufthansa Technik, Satair, and Spirit Aerosystems.
“The aviation industry in the Middle East region is booming with record air traffic growth and record aircraft sales,” said Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “Reaching five continents, professionals involved in any aspect of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul will have the opportunity to network with those who are fostering growth in the region, developing cutting-edge technology, and pushing the industry forward.”
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments, and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
About Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East
Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East is one of the most influential names in the aerospace industry's events sector, and which launched the very first Dubai Airshow in 1989, in conjunction with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports and the UAE Armed Forces.
Covering all aerospace-related events in the Tarsus portfolio, Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East has a long-standing relationship with the global aerospace industry, an in-depth knowledge of the market and a hard-earned reputation for delivering event excellence. Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East maintains offices in Dubai and London.
