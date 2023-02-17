Dr Rildo Lasmar is nominated for the Notable Brazilian Awards
Dr Rildo Lasmar is nominated for the Notable Brazilian AwardsNY, NY, USA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Rildo Lasmar is nominated for the Notable Brazilian Awards.
After years of existence, the "Notable Brazilian Awards" has become one of the most important honors given to Brazilians abroad, where the honors include all those who have somehow contributed or are contributing to the growth of their communities.
The Notable Brazilian Awards is affectionately called "Notable USA" and takes place every year in New York, becoming one of the most important events for the Brazilian community in the USA. Thus, the Brazilian dentist from Goiás, Dr. Rildo Lasmar, was nominated for the award for standing out in his area of work where he has a great contribution to his community.
In addition to the tributes, the event will have an exhibition with artists and the traditional Community History Exhibition, which tells a little about all the honorees of the event throughout its twelve years of foundation. The presentation of the event will be hosted by the masters of ceremony: Amadeu Maya, George Roberts, Maris Abel and Carla Greco. In addition to performances with singers, musicians and comedians.
Dr Lasmar graduated in 1996 from UNIUBE – University of Uberaba, and Master in Implantodontia, Orthodontics, Aesthetic Dentistry and Public Health. Also, he is a member of the American Dental Association (ADA); SBOE (Brazilian Society of Aesthetic Dentistry); ABOR (Brazilian Association of Orthodontics); FDI (World Dental Federation); ABOE (Brazilian Academy of Aesthetic Dentistry); ABO (Brazilian Association of Dentistry) and AACD (American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry). In addition to having completed more than 300 courses in Brazil and abroad.
