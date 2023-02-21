Sales Webinar: Business Anthropologist Shares Best Practices for Cultivating the Human Side of Selling

Keith Kellersohn, Business Anthropologist

At a time when buyers are demanding an improved customer experience, salespeople are learning to focus on the influence of human factors.

Observing and addressing the ‘human problems’ of your buyers, and relating and empathizing with your buyers—there’s no better, faster way to gain their trust and advocacy.” — Kyle Borner

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veloxy hosted a sales webinar last week with special guest and business anthropologist, Keith Kellersohn.

“Anthropology and Sales: 3 Ways to Cultivate the Human Side of Selling” introduced sales anthropology to the audience, and covered various use cases and emerging best practices for improving the customer experience.

In 2022, Veloxy discovered that the customer experience was the #1 key performance indicator for sales teams. On top of that, improving the customer experience was the most sought after sales capability. Realizing that sales teams were still coming up short in consistently satisfying buyers, Veloxy invited anthropology expert Keith Kellersohn to write a blog post and speak virtually to a group of sales leaders.

“Sales technology and training can only take you so far when working to gain the trust of your customers,” said Kyle Borner, Marketing Director at Veloxy. “Observing and addressing the ‘human problems’ of your buyers, and relating and empathizing with your buyers—there’s no better, faster way to gain their trust and advocacy.”

Special guest Keith Kellersohn has applied anthropology over 20 years in organizational behavior and effectiveness. Learn more about sales anthropology uses cases from Keith and Kyle Borner by viewing their recent webinar recording. You’ll find out how the human side of selling can help you:

• Differentiate your approach to sales when compared to competing reps

• Discover the right motivation and emotions behind a buyer’s pain points

• Get your foot in the door before the sales process begins

• Uncover the social impact benefits of your solution and company

Click here to watch the webinar, or go here to read Keith’s blog post on the same topic.

