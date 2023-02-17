Submit Release
News Search

There were 344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,299 in the last 365 days.

Rhea Space Activity COO Cameo Lance Nets Coveted National Security Community Honor

Rhea Space Activity's Cameo Lance is recognized by INSA for her pioneering vision for Lunar Intelligence

Rhea Space Activity's Cameo Lance accepts INSA's Sydney D. Drell Award on Feb. 16, 2023

Ms. Lance Takes Home INSA Sidney D. Drell Science & Technology Award for Her Leading Role in the Creation of the “LUNINT” Intelligence Discipline

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Cameo Lance, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the rapidly emerging DC-based space technology firm Rhea Space Activity (RSA), has claimed this year’s Sidney D. Drell Science and Technology Award from the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA).

The Drell Award is a yearly recognition advanced by INSA for early-to-mid career researchers conducting innovative scientific or technological R&D with national security applications. Ms. Lance took home the accolade last night at an awards ceremony held at the Army-Navy Country Club in Arlington, VA. INSA recognized her meteoric work in envisioning and establishing the newest intelligence discipline now known as Lunar Intelligence, or “LUNINT.”

LUNINT is the collection of intelligence data from areas on or around the Earth’s moon, as well as through areas known as “cislunar space,” the vast area of open space that starts in the Earth’s uppermost atmosphere, and extends to lunar orbital regions.

In a short span of just the last three years, Ms. Lance, leading her RSA team, designed a small-satellite architecture to surveil cislunar space, as well as a GPS-denied celestial navigation product, the Jervis Autonomy Module (JAM)(TM) that is now being integrated into a variety of emerging United States Air Force (USAF) and United States Space Force (USSF) platforms. She has worked directly with senior-most USSF and intelligence community officials to design this constellation of satellites to surveil the entire cislunar volume, from Earth orbit to Moon orbit, and all areas in between.

This innovative solution is now RSA’s flagship product with U.S. military customers in air and space domains. U.S. customers for the JAM product include the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), USSF, NASA, and a variety of commercial customers. Five Eyes partners are also taking interest in Ms. Lance’s and RSA’s work, as RSA recently won a contract with the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) in the United Kingdom.

Additionally, Ms. Lance’s insistent efforts to build awareness of LUNINT as an immediate national security priority to the United States Government have been critical in shaping congressional intelligence funding efforts. Ms. Lance’s work has been credited, through the INSA Drell Award and through government and industry recognition, as particularly key to denying unhindered Chinese military action in cislunar space.

“I am humbled and honored by this award,” Ms. Lance said. “My commitment to LUNINT is wholly based on my deep love for this country, and my desire to see her kept safe as threatening Chinese technology leaves the bounds of Earth, and is establishing presence in cislunar space.”

“It is absolutely imperative that the United States and its allies stay on pace with, and then surpass rival efforts to weaponize space, and RSA’s LUNINT work is intended to give us an insurmountable advantage in areas of space that, for the moment, we now can’t map and surveil,” said Shawn Usman, Astrophysicist and CEO of RSA. “None of this would be remotely possible without Cameo’s leadership, visionary thinking, and relentless pursuit in establishing a brand new ‘INT’.”

INSA’s Drell Award is named for Sydney D. Drell, the late theoretical physicist and public servant whose career of academic and scientific advancement spanned nearly 70 years, including work on particle physics that lead to the discovery of the oft-celebrated “Higgs Boson Particle.”

RSA’s Cameo Lance, COO and Principal Investigator / Team Lead for the company’s Lunar Intelligence Team, joined the company in 2018, after studying physics at the University of Florida, the University of Hamburg and the University of Central Florida. Ms. Lance previously worked as a research assistant on dark matter phenomenology at the University of Michigan and at DESY in Hamburg, Germany. She is a board member of Philosophical Society of Washington.

About Rhea Space Activity

Rhea Space Activity (RSA) is an astrophysics company that ideates and creates high-risk/high-reward research-and-development concepts to support U.S. national security objectives. RSA has developed various technologies in the fields of infrared satellites, directed energy, artificial intelligence, Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR), astro-particle physics, small satellites, cislunar operations, intelligence collection, autonomous underwater vehicles, and for the F35 Lightning II.

For more information, please visit www.rheaspaceactivity.com

About INSA

The Intelligence and National Security Alliance is an Arlington, VA-based nonprofit dedicated to building a stronger US national security community. For more than 40 years, INSA has reached across academia, industry, and the public sector to advance collaborative solutions to national security challenges.

For more information, please visit https://www.insaonline.org

Media Contact for RSA:

Ian Christopher McCaleb
Blue Highway Advisory
ian@bluehighwayadvisory.com
(443) 620 4088

Ian Christopher McCaleb
Blue Highway Advisory
+1 443-620-4088
email us here

You just read:

Rhea Space Activity COO Cameo Lance Nets Coveted National Security Community Honor

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Military Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.