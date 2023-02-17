Rhea Space Activity COO Cameo Lance Nets Coveted National Security Community Honor
Ms. Lance Takes Home INSA Sidney D. Drell Science & Technology Award for Her Leading Role in the Creation of the “LUNINT” Intelligence DisciplineWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Cameo Lance, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the rapidly emerging DC-based space technology firm Rhea Space Activity (RSA), has claimed this year’s Sidney D. Drell Science and Technology Award from the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA).
The Drell Award is a yearly recognition advanced by INSA for early-to-mid career researchers conducting innovative scientific or technological R&D with national security applications. Ms. Lance took home the accolade last night at an awards ceremony held at the Army-Navy Country Club in Arlington, VA. INSA recognized her meteoric work in envisioning and establishing the newest intelligence discipline now known as Lunar Intelligence, or “LUNINT.”
LUNINT is the collection of intelligence data from areas on or around the Earth’s moon, as well as through areas known as “cislunar space,” the vast area of open space that starts in the Earth’s uppermost atmosphere, and extends to lunar orbital regions.
In a short span of just the last three years, Ms. Lance, leading her RSA team, designed a small-satellite architecture to surveil cislunar space, as well as a GPS-denied celestial navigation product, the Jervis Autonomy Module (JAM)(TM) that is now being integrated into a variety of emerging United States Air Force (USAF) and United States Space Force (USSF) platforms. She has worked directly with senior-most USSF and intelligence community officials to design this constellation of satellites to surveil the entire cislunar volume, from Earth orbit to Moon orbit, and all areas in between.
This innovative solution is now RSA’s flagship product with U.S. military customers in air and space domains. U.S. customers for the JAM product include the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), USSF, NASA, and a variety of commercial customers. Five Eyes partners are also taking interest in Ms. Lance’s and RSA’s work, as RSA recently won a contract with the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) in the United Kingdom.
Additionally, Ms. Lance’s insistent efforts to build awareness of LUNINT as an immediate national security priority to the United States Government have been critical in shaping congressional intelligence funding efforts. Ms. Lance’s work has been credited, through the INSA Drell Award and through government and industry recognition, as particularly key to denying unhindered Chinese military action in cislunar space.
“I am humbled and honored by this award,” Ms. Lance said. “My commitment to LUNINT is wholly based on my deep love for this country, and my desire to see her kept safe as threatening Chinese technology leaves the bounds of Earth, and is establishing presence in cislunar space.”
“It is absolutely imperative that the United States and its allies stay on pace with, and then surpass rival efforts to weaponize space, and RSA’s LUNINT work is intended to give us an insurmountable advantage in areas of space that, for the moment, we now can’t map and surveil,” said Shawn Usman, Astrophysicist and CEO of RSA. “None of this would be remotely possible without Cameo’s leadership, visionary thinking, and relentless pursuit in establishing a brand new ‘INT’.”
INSA’s Drell Award is named for Sydney D. Drell, the late theoretical physicist and public servant whose career of academic and scientific advancement spanned nearly 70 years, including work on particle physics that lead to the discovery of the oft-celebrated “Higgs Boson Particle.”
RSA’s Cameo Lance, COO and Principal Investigator / Team Lead for the company’s Lunar Intelligence Team, joined the company in 2018, after studying physics at the University of Florida, the University of Hamburg and the University of Central Florida. Ms. Lance previously worked as a research assistant on dark matter phenomenology at the University of Michigan and at DESY in Hamburg, Germany. She is a board member of Philosophical Society of Washington.
About Rhea Space Activity
Rhea Space Activity (RSA) is an astrophysics company that ideates and creates high-risk/high-reward research-and-development concepts to support U.S. national security objectives. RSA has developed various technologies in the fields of infrared satellites, directed energy, artificial intelligence, Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR), astro-particle physics, small satellites, cislunar operations, intelligence collection, autonomous underwater vehicles, and for the F35 Lightning II.
For more information, please visit www.rheaspaceactivity.com
About INSA
The Intelligence and National Security Alliance is an Arlington, VA-based nonprofit dedicated to building a stronger US national security community. For more than 40 years, INSA has reached across academia, industry, and the public sector to advance collaborative solutions to national security challenges.
For more information, please visit https://www.insaonline.org
