Saudi Arabia: Al-Ahsa Forum 2023 Endorses Al-Ahsa a Logistics Center for the Region and the Gulf States

Held under the patronage of HRH Prince of the Eastern Province, and witnessed 8 sessions, 7 workshops, accompanying exhibition, and integrated tourism program.

AL-AHSA, EASTERN REGION, SAUDI ARABIA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, Governor of Al-Ahsa, Al-Ahsa Forum High Committee Chairman, Al-Ahsa Forum 2023 recommended that Al-Ahsa becomes a part of the kingdom's plan to be a global logistics hub, privileged by its location that links the east and west of the Kingdom and the Gulf States.

The Governor extended his thanks to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics for their initiative to expand and develop Al-Ahsa International Airport and looking forward to other complementary initiatives that enhance the competitiveness of Al Ahsa's transport and logistics system.

Titled "Al-Ahsa ... the Economy of the Future", The two-day Forum (15-16 February 2023) was held at Al-Ahsa Intercontinental Hotel, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Region and at the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, Governor of Al-Ahsa and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Al-Ahsa Forum, and organized by Al-Ahsa Chamber in cooperation with the strategic partner Aramco, representing Ministry of Investment. The Forum's final statement called for preparing a study to explore, identify, and invite investment opportunities and significant projects.

Delivered by Dr. Ibrahim bin Ahmed Al-Sheikh Mubarak, Secretary-General of the Chamber, Chairman of the Forum's Executive Committee, the statement called for working with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and Aramco, in coordination with the Al-Ahsa Chamber and under the supervision of the Al-Ahsa Governorate Development Authority, to assign an experienced entity to prepare a study of investment trends and opportunities in the industrial sector in Al-Ahsa targeting the oil and gas service industries, manufacturing industries, clean energy, among others.

Nevertheless, endorsing the importance of sustaining the agricultural land in coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and stakeholders. Likewise, focusing on the competitiveness and effectiveness of smallholder farmers to achieve local self-sufficiency goals within the Environment Strategy's initiatives.

Strengthening national efforts and initiatives to contribute to the humanization of Al-Ahsa, preserve the urban landscape, and improve the quality of services provided. Preparing studies to identify future needs and initiatives to stand as the first destination of health tourism, support its health system, and incorporate more.

Acknowledgments to all supports and sponsors were paid, especially Aramco, for announcing the establishment of the most important center for persons with disabilities in Al-Ahsa and the eastern region, providing global quality educational, therapeutic, and behavioral services.

The Forum hosted seven workshops and orbited on eight main pillars: renewable energy opportunities, investment, future economy, health sector transformation, governance of boards of directors, and tourism. A promising destination, Al-Ahsa in the Kingdom's Vision 2030, food security and strengthening supply chains, and empowering SMEs.

At the finale of the statement, the Forum's committees extended their thanks and appreciation to HRH Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Region, for sponsoring and honoring the Forum, HRH Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, Governor of Al-Ahsa and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Forum, for chairing the committee, and his unlimited support in organizing the Forum, His Excellency Engineer Abdul Latif bin Ahmed Al-Othman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Forum, His Excellency Engineer Khaled Al-Faleh, Minister of Investment, His Excellency Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce, His Excellency Engineer Bandar Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, His Excellency Engineer Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khatib, Minister Tourism, His Excellency Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, His Excellency Engineer Amin Al-Nasser, President and CEO of Aramco, in addition to Their Highnesses, Excellencies, and all participants, g speakers, session managers and all guests.

Appreciation to the Forum's sponsors and supporters, especially Aramco, all the entities, companies, and institutions participating in the Forum and the accompanying exhibition, media and TV channels, the Forum's work teams, and all its committees, as well as volunteer groups.