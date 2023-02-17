Global AML Consultants – NIYEAHMA - launches a comprehensive range of AML services in Singapore
With our hands-on experience working with diversified industries and geographies, we shall focus on making Singapore’s entities AML compliant with our one-stop solution for their AML needs.”SINGAPORE, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIYEAHMA Consultants LLP is excited to announce the expansion of its AML Consultancy services in Singapore after an overwhelming response from its clients in the UAE and other GCC countries.
Under the specific division - AML Singapore, these global AML service providers are committed to assisting the regulated business in Singapore to achieve 100% compliance with AML regulations and safeguard their operations against the financial crimes of money laundering and terrorism funding.
AML Singapore offers end-to-end AML support, from assessing the money laundering risk to the business and designing the tailor-made AML Compliance framework, conducting comprehensive AML training, assisting in reporting suspicious transactions with SONAR, selecting appropriate AML software, etc.
With international experience and domain expertise, AML Singapore will help Regulated Dealers, Financial Institutions, and Virtual Asset Service Providers comply with various AML regulatory obligations and effectively mitigate their financial crime risks.
Pathik Shah, AML Singapore’s Founder, said, “We are persistently thriving to assist businesses worldwide to fight the financial vices of money laundering and terrorism financing. With our hands-on experience working with diversified industries and geographies, we shall focus on making Singapore’s entities AML compliant with our one-stop solution for their AML needs.”
Further, AML Singapore’s Practice Head – Jyoti Maheshwari, added, “As a strong team of AML consultants, we are committed to supporting the organizations in Singapore combat the financial crimes by implementation world’s accepted AML practices and safeguard their businesses and at the time avoid any regulatory implications like fines, by staying 100% compliant with the AML laws of the country”.
About AML Singapore
AML Singapore is an initiative by the global AML consultants explicitly focusing on the AML regulations and requirements of Singapore. It is committed to enhancing the degree of AML compliance of businesses operating in Singapore with the relevant anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism regulations and international best AML practices. Under its umbrella of AML services, AML Singapore offers:
- AML Business Risk Assessment
- Designing and implementing the robust AML/CFT policy, procedures and controls
- Assistance in setting up in-house AML compliance department
- Imparting AML training
- Conducting AML/CFT Health Check
- Assistance in regulatory reporting with SONAR
- Advisory in selecting and implementing the AML Software
- Managed KYC and Customer Due Diligence services.
