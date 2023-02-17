Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,685 in the last 365 days.

Cyber Crisis: How to Design an Effective Cybersecurity Tabletop Exercise

Free Webinar for CISOs, CIOs, and Decision-Makers on February 21st, 3pm - 4.30pm CET

ISRAEL, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhance your crisis management skills and take your organization's preparedness to the next level by joining us for a free, must-attend webinar for CISOs and CIOs hosted by Cytactic in collaboration with Profero on February 21st at 3pm - 4.30 pm CET.

Discover the secrets to organizing an effective tabletop exercise that will put your team's response skills to the test.

As you know, tabletop exercises are one of the most effective and practical ways for CISOs and CIOs to teach company management how to deal with cyber incidents, as well as to test their cyber readiness. The webinar focuses on exactly that, practical knowledge - we'll discuss how to create a winning tabletop scenario, how to simulate real-life incidents effectively, and how to prepare your management for the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape. Hear from cyber crisis response experts Menny Barzilay, Dr. Nimrod Kozlovski, and Omri Segev Moyal, who've handled cyber crises of many leading companies.

At the end of the webinar, we'll have an actual tabletop exercise during which participants can put their newly acquired knowledge into practice, as well as an interactive Q&A session to answer any additional questions you might have.

Take advantage of this opportunity to become better equipped in managing cyber security threats - secure your spot now!

Date: February 21st, 3 - 4.30 pm CET

This is an exclusive webinar - registration is free but pre-approval is needed. If you want to be added to the attendee list, follow the link below, email me at isidora@cytactic.com, or reach directly out to me via LinkedIn DM. QR code in the image also leads to the application link.

Application link: https://lnkd.in/edF74mQZ
Event link: https://lnkd.in/eGwrGHS5

Isidora Ciric
Cytactic
isidora@cytactic.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Cyber Crisis: How to Design an Effective Cybersecurity Tabletop Exercise

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.