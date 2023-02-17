Cyber Crisis: How to Design an Effective Cybersecurity Tabletop Exercise

Free Webinar for CISOs, CIOs, and Decision-Makers on February 21st, 3pm - 4.30pm CET

ISRAEL, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhance your crisis management skills and take your organization's preparedness to the next level by joining us for a free, must-attend webinar for CISOs and CIOs hosted by Cytactic in collaboration with Profero on February 21st at 3pm - 4.30 pm CET.

Discover the secrets to organizing an effective tabletop exercise that will put your team's response skills to the test.

As you know, tabletop exercises are one of the most effective and practical ways for CISOs and CIOs to teach company management how to deal with cyber incidents, as well as to test their cyber readiness. The webinar focuses on exactly that, practical knowledge - we'll discuss how to create a winning tabletop scenario, how to simulate real-life incidents effectively, and how to prepare your management for the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape. Hear from cyber crisis response experts Menny Barzilay, Dr. Nimrod Kozlovski, and Omri Segev Moyal, who've handled cyber crises of many leading companies.

At the end of the webinar, we'll have an actual tabletop exercise during which participants can put their newly acquired knowledge into practice, as well as an interactive Q&A session to answer any additional questions you might have.

Take advantage of this opportunity to become better equipped in managing cyber security threats - secure your spot now!

Date: February 21st, 3 - 4.30 pm CET

This is an exclusive webinar - registration is free but pre-approval is needed. If you want to be added to the attendee list, follow the link below, email me at isidora@cytactic.com, or reach directly out to me via LinkedIn DM. QR code in the image also leads to the application link.

Application link: https://lnkd.in/edF74mQZ

Event link: https://lnkd.in/eGwrGHS5