President of Uzbekistan expresses condolences to the President of Tajikistan

UZBEKISTAN, February 16 - On February 16, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The President of Uzbekistan expressed his deep condolences to the Leader of Tajikistan in connection with human casualties and serious destruction caused by avalanches in the southeast of the country.

Current issues of bilateral and regional agenda were considered.

Measures to implement agreements at the highest level were discussed, primarily in trade, industrial cooperation, agriculture, energy, transport and other areas.

The importance of establishing effective cooperation in prevention and combating the consequences of emergencies was noted.

The schedule of events, including contacts within the framework of multilateral organizations, was also considered.

Source: UzA