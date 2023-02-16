Uzbekistan, Russia Presidents discuss current issues of bilateral agenda

UZBEKISTAN, February 16 - On February 16, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Current issues of further developing multifaceted cooperation and strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Russia were discussed.

The heads of state focused on the issues of increasing mutual trade, deepening industrial cooperation between leading enterprises, and implementing investment projects in priority sectors within the framework of a joint project office.

In this context, the importance of the international exhibition “Innoprom. Central Asia” and Uzbekistan-Russia Forum of Regions, was noted.

The leaders of the two countries also exchanged views on the intensification of cultural-humanitarian exchanges, as well as considered the schedule of upcoming events.

Source: UzA