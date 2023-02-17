MANILLA FINANCE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SILVERSPOON CONTINENT RWANDA & CRYPTOCURRENCY ACADEMY KENYA
Pledges to establish additional collaborations with cryptocurrency communities across the African region.LAGOS, NIGERIA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The final phase of the Manilla Finance mobile and web applications is nearing completion and will be launched in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa in a few weeks. Recognizing that the Web 3.0 ecosystem is largely driven by multiple communities that come together to form a synergy of various skills and strengths, Manilla has gone the extra mile in its preparation for launch by partnering with the largest blockchain communities in both Kenya and Rwanda. This is the first of such partnerships that will attract blockchain enthusiasts to the Manilla community before launch, but it will not be the last structured group with which the project will forge a partnership.
SPC Universe (also known as Silverspoon Continent) is an organization that focuses on the future of digital transformation by harnessing talents and entrepreneurs who can build on future innovations such as Web 3.0 and Blockchain technology. Through their various community educational campaigns, they have been able to build Web3-focused communities across many countries using their Web 3.0 Global Expansion Tour Campaign, which started in 2020. Today, SPC Universe has found a home and operational base at the Norrsken Technology Hub in Rwanda, where they continue to expand the community.
SPC Universe is also involved in the agenda of the tokenization of industries and has been able to achieve this tokenization agenda in multiple industries using NFTs as a catalyst. Through this partnership, Manilla Finance brings to its community a massive community of investors, blockchain talents, and enthusiasts from the SPC active pool cutting across nationalities from East and West Africa.
Cryptocurrency Academy is a digital asset and blockchain education hub that started as a WhatsApp and Telegram group based in Kenya. Today, they have evolved to be the largest blockchain community in Kenya, with over 30 blockchain educational events already fully organized, funded, and led by the CCA team, who have vast industry experience and have been a major backer to many Web 3.0 projects expanding to Kenya. The mission of CCA is to accelerate mass adoption of new technology in Africa by providing specialized education programs, both online and offline, to individuals and businesses through Web 3.0 experts and Web 3.0-based projects in Africa. CCA has been around since 2017 and has witnessed Africa coming of age as it is one of the leading continents that has embraced cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. The leadership team believes in collaboration and partnerships, which are at the center of their hearts as they strive to unpack this new technology to the people, businesses, and regulators across Africa.
While speaking about the partnership, Rutherford Atayobo, the CEO and Founder of Manilla Finance, mentioned that he was happy that blockchain communities across Africa are already joining hands to promote and accelerate highly innovative projects like Manilla Finance, which is currently being built to give blue-chip digital assets a daily use-case through utility bill payment, ticketing, savings, and loans. He maintained that this partnership is just the first of many to come from the African continent, and more will be announced in due course.
ABOUT MANILLA FINANCE
Manilla Finance is an innovative and highly scalable CEDEFI application that sports products from conventional financial services on the blockchain. With a long-term intention to serve millions of people in 44 countries, Manilla provides a safe and trustworthy mechanism with financial features such as spot lending, staking, ticketing, utilities bill payment, and airtime/data purchase using cryptocurrency. Manilla Finance is powered by Manilla Technologies along with other ecosystem development partners. You can join our growing community on Twitter, Telegram, and Instagram.
