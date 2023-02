Vittaverse Recognized as a Main Label Brokerage

KINGSTOWN, ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, February 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vittaverse an emerging multi asset brokerage firm, is proud to announce that it has been designated as a main label brokerage by industry experts. This recognition solidifies Vittaverse's position as a major provider of trading services, known for its exceptional customer support and access to advanced trading platforms.As a main label brokerage, Vittaverse has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in all aspects of its operations, including compliance, technology, and client satisfaction. With a reputation for transparency and reliability, Vittaverse has become a trusted partner for traders seeking a professional and trustworthy broker.Vittaverse's advanced trading platforms provide clients with access to various global markets, as well as a variety of trading tools and resources to help them succeed. Clients can choose from a range of account types, to suit their trading needs and preferences."We are honored to be recognized as a main label brokerage," said Vittaverse management in a joint statement. "This achievement reflects our team's hard work and dedication to providing the highest level of service and support to our clients. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients and building on our success as a leading brokerage firm."For more information about Vittaverse's trading services, visit their website or contact their customer support team.About Vittaverse Ltd.Vittaverse Ltd. Is a premier, multi-asset trading platform which offers access to a wide variety of assets, tools, and trading mechanisms to traders around the world. Vittaverse hosts a best-in-class trading challenge and well as industry leading copy trading.Contact: support@vittaverse.comDisclaimer:Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.