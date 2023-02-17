ACD Announces Board of Directors Leadership Changes
CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Creatine Deficiencies today announced leadership changes within the organization’s board of directors, with Laura Trutoiu stepping down from the roles of chair and director of research, and Daniel Coller taking over as the newest board chair. Coller previously held the position of director of finance, and Mikelle Law, former director of compliance is now filling the new role of director of finance and compliance. Additionally, Seung Chun is stepping into the new role of board advisor on research.
Coller managed ACD’s finances for the past year in his role as director of finance, completing the organization’s first audits, successfully budgeting for 2023 research initiatives and growth, and financial management of grants received by ACD as well as awards to ACD’s fellowship recipients. Coller brings to ACD his experience from the private sector, managing companies in the building technology industry for the past 15 years. Working with clients in biotech, pharmaceutical and technology sectors have provided him with knowledge in research grants and clinical trials. Coller also has significant experience with financial control and oversight with heavily regulated contracts with the U.S. Navy, State of California, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and dozens of federal and state programs. Coller obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California, and lives in San Diego, Calif., with his wife, ACD Director of Communications Erin Coller, their seven-year-old son Cadman who was diagnosed with Creatine Transporter Deficiency in 2017, and their five-year-old daughter Emma.
Coller stated, “The growth and progress made by ACD in recent years in research collaborations and advancements has been phenomenal. With our record-breaking fundraising efforts in 2022, we are now in a position to fund exciting and potentially life-changing translational research projects this year, and our board is very focused on leading the way to move research forward toward clinical trials.”
In addition to board members, ACD has board advisors with important related expertise who counsel the board on strategy and planning in key areas. ACD welcomes Seung Chun as board advisor on research. In this role, Chun will focus on advancing scientific research partnerships, coordinating on research topics, especially in regards to scientific convenings, and will follow the work of researchers awarded with ACD fellowship funds to ensure open collaboration and sharing of findings. Chun will also advise on the development of patient and caregiver focused research educational materials. Chun has nearly 15 years of experience in the research and pharmaceutical industry, specializing in rare disease regulatory affairs, including FDA meetings and IND (investigational new drug) submissions for clinical trials, in her roles with UC San Diego, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and in her current position with Pfizer. Chun lives in Torrance, Calif., with her husband Chris and three-year-old son Asher, who was diagnosed with Creatine Transporter Deficiency when he was two years old.
In her role as director of compliance for ACD in the past year, Law oversaw the development of internal policies and state charitable registrations. She applied for and received a grant to pursue ICD10 codes for CCDS. Law works as an area sales director in the technology industry, an industry where she has built her career over the past 20 years. She received her BA in European Studies with a minor in French from Brigham Young University. Law is the mother of three children and enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, cooking, hiking, learning, and watching basketball. Her oldest son, Max, was diagnosed with GAMT Deficiency when he was 11 months old, and she lives each day trying to create the best life possible for Max and his siblings.
“We are grateful for the efforts of all board members who volunteer their time, receiving no financial compensation, to advance our mission,” said ACD Executive Director Heidi Wallis. “Laura’s contributions since 2018 have been enormous and helped move ACD forward significantly, and with our new board team, we are very well-positioned to build on this progress and achieve the ambitious goals we have set moving forward.”
About ACD: The Association for Creatine Deficiencies’ mission is to eliminate the challenges of CCDS. ACD is committed to providing patient, family, and public education to advocate for early intervention through newborn screening, and to promote and fund medical research for treatments and cures for Cerebral Creatine Deficiency Syndromes. Because CCDS mimic symptoms of other medical conditions, patients are often first diagnosed with autism, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and other disorders. Proper diagnosis and early intervention are critical to establishing interventions needed to improve life quality and longevity for the CCDS patient. For more information regarding ACD, please visit creatineinfo.org.
###
Erin Coller
Coller managed ACD’s finances for the past year in his role as director of finance, completing the organization’s first audits, successfully budgeting for 2023 research initiatives and growth, and financial management of grants received by ACD as well as awards to ACD’s fellowship recipients. Coller brings to ACD his experience from the private sector, managing companies in the building technology industry for the past 15 years. Working with clients in biotech, pharmaceutical and technology sectors have provided him with knowledge in research grants and clinical trials. Coller also has significant experience with financial control and oversight with heavily regulated contracts with the U.S. Navy, State of California, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and dozens of federal and state programs. Coller obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California, and lives in San Diego, Calif., with his wife, ACD Director of Communications Erin Coller, their seven-year-old son Cadman who was diagnosed with Creatine Transporter Deficiency in 2017, and their five-year-old daughter Emma.
Coller stated, “The growth and progress made by ACD in recent years in research collaborations and advancements has been phenomenal. With our record-breaking fundraising efforts in 2022, we are now in a position to fund exciting and potentially life-changing translational research projects this year, and our board is very focused on leading the way to move research forward toward clinical trials.”
In addition to board members, ACD has board advisors with important related expertise who counsel the board on strategy and planning in key areas. ACD welcomes Seung Chun as board advisor on research. In this role, Chun will focus on advancing scientific research partnerships, coordinating on research topics, especially in regards to scientific convenings, and will follow the work of researchers awarded with ACD fellowship funds to ensure open collaboration and sharing of findings. Chun will also advise on the development of patient and caregiver focused research educational materials. Chun has nearly 15 years of experience in the research and pharmaceutical industry, specializing in rare disease regulatory affairs, including FDA meetings and IND (investigational new drug) submissions for clinical trials, in her roles with UC San Diego, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and in her current position with Pfizer. Chun lives in Torrance, Calif., with her husband Chris and three-year-old son Asher, who was diagnosed with Creatine Transporter Deficiency when he was two years old.
In her role as director of compliance for ACD in the past year, Law oversaw the development of internal policies and state charitable registrations. She applied for and received a grant to pursue ICD10 codes for CCDS. Law works as an area sales director in the technology industry, an industry where she has built her career over the past 20 years. She received her BA in European Studies with a minor in French from Brigham Young University. Law is the mother of three children and enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, cooking, hiking, learning, and watching basketball. Her oldest son, Max, was diagnosed with GAMT Deficiency when he was 11 months old, and she lives each day trying to create the best life possible for Max and his siblings.
“We are grateful for the efforts of all board members who volunteer their time, receiving no financial compensation, to advance our mission,” said ACD Executive Director Heidi Wallis. “Laura’s contributions since 2018 have been enormous and helped move ACD forward significantly, and with our new board team, we are very well-positioned to build on this progress and achieve the ambitious goals we have set moving forward.”
About ACD: The Association for Creatine Deficiencies’ mission is to eliminate the challenges of CCDS. ACD is committed to providing patient, family, and public education to advocate for early intervention through newborn screening, and to promote and fund medical research for treatments and cures for Cerebral Creatine Deficiency Syndromes. Because CCDS mimic symptoms of other medical conditions, patients are often first diagnosed with autism, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and other disorders. Proper diagnosis and early intervention are critical to establishing interventions needed to improve life quality and longevity for the CCDS patient. For more information regarding ACD, please visit creatineinfo.org.
###
Erin Coller
Association for Creatine Deficiencies
+1 8018930543
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn