Exodus Cry Releases Highly Anticipated Second Episode "Unsafe Sex" in Groundbreaking Documentary Series "Beyond Fantasy"

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Exodus Cry Exposes Dangers of Porn Industry in Second Episode of Groundbreaking Documentary Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, February 16, 2023 - Globally influential nonprofit Exodus Cry and Magic Lantern Pictures, the award-winning production company behind some of the most thought-provoking documentaries of the past decade, are proud to announce the launch of the highly anticipated second episode in their three-part miniseries, Beyond Fantasy. Entitled “Unsafe Sex,” this episode delves into the STI crisis in the porn industry, just a month after a chlamydia outbreak caused all filming in the industry to shut down for a week.

“Unsafe Sex” features ex-porn performer Cameron Bay, alongside many other porn industry performers, blowing the whistle on the appalling lack of industry safety measures, revealing how performers are at extreme risk of many incurable infections.

Weeks after Bay took part in a public humiliation sex scene produced by a major porn company, she tearfully announced that she had contracted HIV. The film investigates the porn industry’s rug-sweeping complicity in endangering the lives of performers who are kept in the dark until it's too late. Beyond Fantasy is a documentary miniseries that exposes how the mainstream porn industry creates provocative content in a landscape of ethical violation, coercion, and abuse.

“Beyond Fantasy is a hard-hitting exposé that sheds light on the most crucial issues facing the porn industry and our world,” said Benjamin Nolot, who spent eight years researching and investigating the porn industry to produce the series. “While the content is difficult to watch, it’s something that can’t be ignored. I believe it will catalyze critical awareness and change.”

“Unsafe Sex” premieres tonight, February 16 at 6:30pm PST on YouTube and on the film’s website, beyondfantasy.com.

The first episode of Beyond Fantasy, "Barely Legal," was released to critical acclaim, quickly garnered over one million views, and sparked a national conversation about the insidious plague of pornography content that romanticizes sex with underage girls in the United States. With “Unsafe Sex,” Exodus Cry continues their mission to challenge viewers to confront the normalization of sexual exploitation and to work for meaningful change.

About Exodus Cry

Exodus Cry is a leading global anti-trafficking nonprofit organization focused on ending widespread sex trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation, assisting and empowering its victims, and educating the public about these horrific crimes. EC is focused on spotlighting the root causes of sexual exploitation and activating people to join the global movement against this injustice. Its award-winning films and social content have received tens of millions of views worldwide, been promoted by celebrities, and helped shape global legislation after being seen by audiences at the United Nations, US Congress, and both the Canadian and UK Parliaments. Driven by the belief that every person should be free from exploitation, Exodus Cry’s outreach teams have connected with over 5,000 exploited women and children in 12 countries and trained more than 3,000 individuals in outreach and intervention in 28 countries. Exodus Cry is based in Southern California (USA) and was founded in 2008. Learn more at exoduscry.com, and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @exoduscry.

About Magic Lantern Pictures

Magic Lantern Pictures is a film production studio creating unflinching documentary films which bring viewers to the front lines of the world’s most pressing issues. Their feature films include Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution (2017), which was acquired by Netflix, Raised on Porn (2021), which was screened at a national symposium for Members of Congress and congressional staff in Washington, D.C., and the Beyond Fantasy (2022) miniseries. Their films, which feature foremost experts and survivors of sexual exploitation, have amassed millions of views from audiences around the world, and supported critical social activism campaigns.