Manchin, Capito Announce $902K for Eight West Virginia Rural Development Projects

February 16, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $902,161 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for eight rural development projects across West Virginia. The investments will support installing new water and sewer lines at the Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center, providing marketing and sales assistance to the Appalachian Botanical Company, bolstering the Smithers and Calhoun County law enforcement departments and purchasing solar energy equipment for four West Virginia small businesses.

“Investing in our communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long-term jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased USDA is investing $902K in these eight critical projects across West Virginia, which will boost economic growth, improve water and sewer lines at the Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center and help four small businesses make energy efficiency improvements. The funding will also support purchasing law enforcement vehicles for the Smithers and Calhoun County police departments and providing marketing, sales and production assistance for the Appalachian Botanical Company. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects and I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”

“Equipping our communities with the resources they need to thrive has been a priority for me in the Senate. Every area is different, and local leaders know what they need,” Senator Capito said. “This funding opens doors for West Virginians to improve their communities by advancing infrastructure improvements, ensuring local businesses are equipped with the tools needed, encouraging new energy sources the development of cost-cutting energy sources, and supporting law enforcement departments.”

Individual awards listed below: