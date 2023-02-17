Dr. Jay Grossman, Concierge Dentistry, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Dentist - 2023”

Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jay Grossman, acclaimed dentist, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- "Best Dentist- 2023", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community. The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed four years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California.

It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best." "The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Dr. Jay Grossman of Concierge Dentistry into our BoLAA family."

Dr. Jay Grossman is an expert in cosmetic and comprehensive dentistry. He studied dentistry at New York University and has since been in practice for 33 years. After college, Grossman enlisted in the Navy as a Lieutenant in the Dental Corps, receiving the National Defense service medal. In 1991, Grossman opened his practice, Concierge Dentistry, located in Brentwood, CA. He has successfully been practicing there ever since.

In 1992, Grossman started his own non-profit, Homeless Not Toothless. The mission of this incredible program is to provide dental services to the poor or people with disabilities. The program has provided more than $7.7 million in assistance to over 102,000 patients! Today, Homeless Not Toothless has had an undeniable and truly influential impact on society. Due to his indisputable success, Dr. Grossman has been proudly recognized by President Obama, the Secretary of the Navy, and numerous members of Congress. He was formerly a professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Currently, he is a professor at both the UCLA and NYU College of Dentistry.