Gigaphoton unveils technology solutions at SPIE Advanced Lithography + Patterning 2023

It will publish papers at the largest conference on semiconductor lithography technology

Gigaphoton Inc. (Head Office: Oyama, Tochigi; President and CEO: Katsumi Uranaka), a manufacturer of lightsources for semiconductor lithography, participates in SPIE Advanced Lithography + Patterning 2023, held in San Jose, California from Sunday, February 26 through Thursday, March 2, 2023 PST.

Gigaphoton will introduce the latest technology on yield improvement and sustainability solution with DUV lightsources technology. In addition, Gigaphoton will present the progress of research and development on EUV lightsources.

* If you wish to cite the papers in your materials, please contact us.

Oral Presentations: 1) To enhance EPE and availability simultaneously by the leading-edge immersion light source [Paper#: 12494-44] 2) Plasma dynamics and future of LPP-EUV source for semiconductor manufacturing [Paper#: 12494-45]

Papers: 3) Development progress of key components for LPP-EUV light sources [Paper#: 12494-51] 4) The development of a machine learning-based excimer laser performance simulator for engineering maintenance decisions [Paper#: 12496-101] 5) Contributing to sustainability delivers maximizing availability by the latest light source GT66A for the ArF immersion lithography [Paper#: 12494-60]

About GIGAPHOTON

Since it was founded in 2000, GIGAPHOTON has delivered valuable solutions to semiconductor manufacturers throughout the world as a manufacturer of lightsources. In every stage from R&D to manufacture, sales, and maintenance services, GIGAPHOTON is committed to providing world-class support delivered from the perspective of everyday users. For more information, please visit https://gigaphoton.com/

