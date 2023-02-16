TransAlta Renewables Declares Dividends
CALGARY, AB, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of TransAlta Renewables Inc. RNW on February 16, 2023, declared the following monthly dividends:
|
Dividend Per Share
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
$0.07833
|
April 14, 2023
|
April 28, 2023
|
$0.07833
|
May 15, 2023
|
May 31, 2023
|
$0.07833
|
June 15, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
About TransAlta Renewables Inc.:
TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 26 wind facilities, 11 hydroelectric facilities, eight natural gas generation facilities, two solar facilities, one natural gas pipeline, and one battery storage project, representing an ownership interest of 2,965 megawatts of owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.
SOURCE TransAlta Renewables IncView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/16/c6825.html