Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,998 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,561 in the last 365 days.

Voting Matters - We Are Voters Is A National Nonpartisan Educating The Next Generation Of Voters

We Are Voters is a nonpartisan voter advocacy and outreach organization with a mission to empower, educate, and elevate the next generation of voters.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re The People has announced a new effort to educate, empower, and engage voters with the launch of its rebrand, We Are Voters. The rebrand includes a new website that will help launch several initiatives for the organization, including an ambitious voter education campaign as well as a new way to measure the wants and needs of voters.

“When I launched We’re The People, I knew it would matter. With today’s launch of We Are Voters, I’m incredibly proud to see just how impactful our efforts are becoming,” says Kim Moffat, Founder and Executive Director. “The goal of this organization has always been to make voting easier, and this is a leap forward in that pursuit.”

With a new website and renewed focus on education, empowerment, and engagement, this relaunch allows for:

• A clear vision of why voting matters
• Easier ways to support and donate
• A greater sense of belonging and allyship for marginalized voters

The programs they are implementing across the country are designed to impact civic education and voter advocacy on all levels, from K-12 to colleges to post-school education and beyond.

Click here to support We Are Voters' programs and initiatives.


About We Are Voters:

We Are Voters is a voter advocacy and outreach organization with a mission to empower, educate, and engage voters across America in order to keep democracy alive. As a nonpartisan nonprofit, we provide access to information helping voters and potential voters to make purposeful decisions on our collective future.

Kim Moffat, Founder & Executive Director
We Are Voters
Kim@WeAreVoters.org

You just read:

Voting Matters - We Are Voters Is A National Nonpartisan Educating The Next Generation Of Voters

Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, Politics, Social Media, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more