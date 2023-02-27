Voting Matters - We Are Voters Is A National Nonpartisan Educating The Next Generation Of Voters
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re The People has announced a new effort to educate, empower, and engage voters with the launch of its rebrand, We Are Voters. The rebrand includes a new website that will help launch several initiatives for the organization, including an ambitious voter education campaign as well as a new way to measure the wants and needs of voters.
“When I launched We’re The People, I knew it would matter. With today’s launch of We Are Voters, I’m incredibly proud to see just how impactful our efforts are becoming,” says Kim Moffat, Founder and Executive Director. “The goal of this organization has always been to make voting easier, and this is a leap forward in that pursuit.”
With a new website and renewed focus on education, empowerment, and engagement, this relaunch allows for:
• A clear vision of why voting matters
• Easier ways to support and donate
• A greater sense of belonging and allyship for marginalized voters
The programs they are implementing across the country are designed to impact civic education and voter advocacy on all levels, from K-12 to colleges to post-school education and beyond.
Click here to support We Are Voters' programs and initiatives.
About We Are Voters:
We Are Voters is a voter advocacy and outreach organization with a mission to empower, educate, and engage voters across America in order to keep democracy alive. As a nonpartisan nonprofit, we provide access to information helping voters and potential voters to make purposeful decisions on our collective future.
Kim Moffat, Founder & Executive Director
We Are Voters
Kim@WeAreVoters.org