ADOT: Additional Weekend Freeway Restrictions (Phoenix area) Feb. 17-20

PHOENIX – In addition to improvement project closures listed in ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for the Phoenix area, the following restrictions are scheduled on other regional highways this weekend (Feb. 17-20):

State Route 238 closed in both directions overnight between Loma Road and Ralston Road in the Maricopa area from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (Feb. 17-18) for pavement maintenance work. Detour : Traffic can detour on routes that include Ralston Road, Farrell Road, SR 347 and Loma Road.

overnight in the Maricopa area (Feb. 17-18) for pavement maintenance work. : Traffic can detour on routes that include Ralston Road, Farrell Road, SR 347 and Loma Road. Northbound SR 347 narrowed to one lane overnight near Lakeview Drive/Cobblestone Farms Drive in the Maricopa area from 8 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 19) for pavement maintenance work. Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.