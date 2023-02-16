Rose Vitale of DRA Family Office to Speak about Women Investors at Private Wealth Management Summit
Vitale to share insights on asset allocation and overcoming challenges for woman in the family office spaceSAN DIEGO , UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DRA Family Office today announced that Rose Vitale, the firm's managing partner, will be speaking at the Private Wealth Management Summit in San Diego from March 6-8.Vitale will present an open dialogue on female investors in the family office space.
The Private Wealth Management Summit is a premier event that brings together family offices, private investors and industry experts to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in the wealth management industry. This year's summit will feature a roundtable discussion on how women investors approach asset allocation, the types of investments they prefer, and key concerns and challenges women face in the family office space.
Vitale will participate in the roundtable discussion and share her insights and experiences as a female investment professional in the family office space. Vitale has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. She is committed to promoting diversity and gender equality in the finance industry and is excited to participate in the summit's discussion on female investors in the family office space.
"Research has shown that woman investors have a different approach to investment decision-making and have been able to achieve stronger returns," said Vitale. "I look forward to discussing how we can effectively cater to the needs of the female investor and promote diversity and inclusion in the family office space."
DRA Family Office is a family office-backed private investment firm based in San Diego, California. The firm was founded in 2019 and is interested in investing in lower middle market private equity and early-stage companies in a diverse range of industries, including real estate, operating businesses and equity venture opportunities.
Visit drafamilyoffice.com for more information and to schedule Vitale for a speaking engagement.
