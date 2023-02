Community emergency response enhanced by Indigenous cultural safety

CANADA, February 16 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and funds projects that support First Nations and local governments in preparing for and responding to natural disasters and climate change.

As part of the Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility stream, local governments and First Nations throughout British Columbia will receive more than $562,000 in provincial funds as follows:

Adams Lake Indian Band – Conflict Resolution Training

Total approved funding: $29,840.25

Clearwater – Inclusion in Disaster Management

Total approved funding: $30,000

Coquitlam – Cultural Safety and Humility Training

Total approved funding: $29,600

Cowichan Tribes – Indigenous Cultural Safety for Emergency Management and First Responders

Total approved funding: $30,000

East Kootenay Regional District – Indigenous Culture and Awareness Training

Total approved funding: $29,852.10

Penticton – Cultural Safety and Humility Training

Total approved funding: $29,985.60

Prince Rupert – Cultural Humility Training for Emergency Personnel

Total approved funding: $23,000

Saulteau First Nations – Indigenous Cultural Safety and Cultural Humility Training

Total approved funding: $15,030

Sema:th First Nation – Emergency Program Cultural Safety and Humility Training

Total approved funding: $30,000

Sqwá First Nation – Indigenous Cultural Safety and Cultural Humility

Total approved funding: $29,995

Strathcona Regional District – Regional: Building Bridges and Salvaging Sacredness

Partnering communities: Comox Valley Regional District, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations, Klahoose First Nation, K’ómoks First Nation, Nuchatlaht First Nation, Village of Gold River, Village of Sayward, Village of Tahsis, Village of Zeballos, We Wai Kai Nation, Ehattesaht First Nation

Total approved funding: $254,710

West Vancouver – Reconciliation, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Workshop

Total approved funding: $30,000