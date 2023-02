Communities benefit from funding for firefighting equipment, training

CANADA, February 16 - The CEPF is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and funds projects that strengthen the resilience of local governments and First Nations in responding to and preparing for natural disasters and climate change.

Volunteer and composite fire departments, local governments and First Nations throughout British Columbia will receive more than $6.3 million from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund as follows:

100 Mile House – Sprinkler protection unit

Approved funding: $29,960

Adams Lake Indian Band – 911 communications enhancement

Approved funding: $29,748.61

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District – Equipment: Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Bamfield VFD

Approved funding: $77,022

Alert Bay – Volunteer firefighters gear and training

Approved funding: $30,000

Armstrong – Replacement turnout gear

Approved funding: $30,000

Ashcroft – Minimum training standards compliance

Approved funding: $30,000

Atlin Community Improvement District – Acquisition of turn-out gear and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) air cylinders

Approved funding: $29,950

Birken Fire Protection Society – Accredited certification project

Approved funding: $30,000

Blue River Improvement District – Training/equipment grant

Approved funding: $30,000

Bralorne Fire Protection Assoc. – Equipment upgrades

Approved funding: $30,000

Bulkley-Nechako Regional District – Training and equipment

Approved funding: $99,582

Canal Flats – Personal protective equipment and training hardware update

Approved funding: $29,927.10

Capital Regional District – Training and equipment project

Approved funding: $178,598.50

Central Coast Regional District – Resilience and capacity enhancement for the Bella Coola and Hagensborg VFDs

Approved funding: $59,643

Central Kootenay Regional District – Fire service training

Approved funding: $480,000

Central Okanagan Regional District – Joe Rich Fire Rescue and North Westside Fire Rescue fire training and equipment

Approved funding: $57,600

Central Saanich – Forcible entry door trainer

Approved funding: $12,500

Chase – Building Chase Fire Department response capacity - SCBA Packs

Approved funding: $27,833.08

Cherry Creek Improvement District – SCBA air filling station

Approved funding: $30,000

Chimney and Felker Lakes Volunteer Fire Department – Wildland fire training and equipment upgrade

Approved funding: $29,981.43

Clearwater – Fire equipment and training props

Approved funding: $29,988.96

Clinton – Clinton VFD

Approved funding: $29,820

Columbia Shuswap Regional District – Regional Fire Services in-house training facilities and personal protective equipment

Approved funding: $389,750

Colwood – Digital fire training system

Approved funding: $30,000

Comox Valley Regional District – Fire Departments

Approved funding: $188,421

Cook’s Ferry Indian Band – Fire Department

Approved funding: $30,000

Cortes Island Fire Fighting Association – Equipment: SCBA purchase

Approved funding: $30,000

Cowichan Tribes – Wildfire personal protective equipment

Approved funding: $30,000

Cranberry Improvement District – Phase 1 structural protection unit

Approved funding: $30,000

Creston – Canyon-Lister FD Type 3 structural protection unit upgrade

Approved funding: $30,000

Cumberland – Training facility for exterior firefighting 1011 (Phase 1)

Approved funding: $30,000

Daajing Giids – Equipment and training upgrade

Approved funding: $29,878.15

Deep Bay Improvement District – Equipment and training

Approved funding: $27,052

East Kootenay Regional District – Fire Services equipment upgrades

Approved funding: $232,342

Enderby – Structural and wildland interface firefighting equipment

Approved funding: $30,000

Erris Volunteer Fire Association – Purchase of firefighting equipment, training prop and training

Approved funding: $30,000

Fort St. James – Equipment and PPE acquisition

Approved funding: $29,610

Fraser Lake – Volunteer Fire Rescue equipment upgrade

Approved funding: $30,000

Fraser Valley Regional District – Electoral Area Fire Departments

Approved funding: $208,980

Fraser-Fort George Regional District – VFD Emergency Response Equipment Improvement Project

Approved funding: $390,000

Gabriola Island Fire Protection District – Structure Protection Unit purchase and training

Approved funding: $29,235

Gillies Bay Improvement District – Meeting standards

Approved funding: $24,426.22

Golden Volunteer Firefighters Assoc. – Forced entry and rapid intervention team training door

Approved funding: $15,000

Granisle – Training and equipment upgrade

Approved funding: $30,000

Gun Lake Fire Protection Society – Communications system upgrade

Approved funding: $30,000

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department – Program for B.C. structure firefighter minimum training standards

Approved funding: $29,393

Houston – Professional development and equipment

Approved funding: $26,248.73

Invermere – Fire Rescue – structure protection unit

Approved funding: $29,992.99

Kent – Regional: Fire Training Centre

Approved funding: $180,000

Kootenay-Boundary Regional District – Training and equipment project

Approved funding: $119,320.37

Lake Country – Portable radio safety compliance upgrade

Approved funding: $30,000

Lake Cowichan – Interface firefighting equipment and PPE gear

Approved funding: $30,000

Lantzville – Structural firefighter thermal imaging camera

Approved funding: $27,797.46

Logan Lake – Structural protection unit

Approved funding: $29,550

Masset – Equipment upgrade

Approved funding: $19,218.86

Mayne Island Improvement District – Forcible entry training program

Approved funding: $24,989.44

McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department – Fire protection

Approved funding: $23,076

Metchosin – Hose and equipment replacement project

Approved funding: $30,000

Midway – Equipment acquisition project

Approved funding: $30,000

Mount Waddington Regional District – VFDs training and equipment enhancement project

Approved funding: $119,305.96

Mountain Fire Protection District – Replacement PPE for East Wellington Fire Department

Approved funding: $30,000

Nakusp – VFD resiliency enhancement

Approved funding: $30,000

New Hazelton – Gear upgrades

Approved funding: $25,000

North Cedar Improvement District – Engine apparatus equipment upgrades

Approved funding: $30,000

North Cowichan – Marina firefighting for land-based firefighters

Approved funding: $30,000

North Okanagan Regional District – Training and equipment

Approved funding: $90,000

North Saanich – Modular training structure

Approved funding: $30,000

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District – To enhance the capability of the volunteer fire departments so fire protection will improve

Approved funding: $259,523.51

Oliver – Training ground fire hydrant and burn building addition

Approved funding: $30,000

Parksville – BullEx fire training screens

Approved funding: $30,000

Paul Lake Community Association – Improvements for equipment and training initiatives

Approved funding: $29,952

Peace River Regional District – Charlie Lake Fire Department - purchase of digital radios; Moberly Lake Fire Department - new fire hose

Approved funding: $54,032

Piers Island Improvement District – Resiliency through InnovationApproved funding: $30,000

Pinantan Lake Fire Association – Structure protection enhancement

Approved funding: $29,824.41

Port Alice – Equipment and training

Approved funding: $16,000

Port Edward – Volunteer Fire Department

Approved funding: $30,000

Port Hardy – Modular fire training facility

Approved funding: $30,000

Powell River – Fire dynamics training prop/simulators

Approved funding: $21,905

Princeton – Volunteer Fire Department grant

Approved funding: $30,000

qathet Regional District – Fire equipment funding for Northside, Savary Island, Malaspina and Lasqueti Island volunteer fire departments

Approved funding: $94,015

Qualicum Beach – Regional: Digital fire training system

Approved funding: $90,000

Salmo – Equipment renewal

Approved funding: $29,325.19

Sandspit Volunteer Fire Department – Basic equipment grant

Approved funding: $29,994

Sasamat Volunteer Firefighters Assoc. – Wildland interface forest fire equipment

Approved funding: $26,340

Saturna Island Fire Protection Society – Training for resiliency and compliance

Approved funding: $29,678

Sayward – Wildfire fighting equipment

Approved funding: $29,910

Ships Point Improvement District – Training facility update and equipment replenishment

Approved funding: $30,000

Sicamous – Fire Department project

Approved funding: $30,000

Sidney – Volunteer training props

Approved funding: $30,000

Simpcw First Nation – Wildland fire suppression enhancements

Approved funding: $30,000

Skwláx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw – Structural protection unit

Approved funding: $30,000

Smithers – Fire training and equipment project

Approved funding: $29,971.54

South Galiano Volunteer Fire Department – Structure protection enhancement program

Approved funding: $30,000

South Quadra Island Fire Protection District – Wildland firefighting coveralls

Approved funding: $11,225.13

Sparwood – Training and equipment upgrades

Approved funding: $30,000

Squamish-Lillooet Regional District – Wildfire Mitigation - Structure Protection Equipment: Britannia Beach VFD, Garibaldi VFD

Approved funding: $54,555.77

Summerland – Equipment project

Approved funding: $24,005

Sunshine Coast Regional District – Equipment modernization and enhancements

Approved funding: $120,000

Sunshine Valley Volunteer Fire Department – Firesmart structure protection

Approved funding: $29,951.50

Tahsis – Coveralls, safety boots and hose wrenches

Approved funding: $10,167.32

Taylor – Training and equipment

Approved funding: $23,000

Telkwa – Replacement turn-out gear

Approved funding: $30,000

Thetis Island Improvement District – SCBA update

Approved funding: $30,000

Thompson-Nicola Regional District – Regional emergency preparedness fire department training and equipment project

Approved funding: $270,000

Tl’azt’en Nation – Operation Put Out Fire

Approved funding: $28,999.22

Tla’amin Nation – Structure fire response

Approved funding: $17,875.70

Tofino – Turnout gear replacement

Approved funding: $25,000

Tomslake and District Volunteer Fire Department – Training resources acquisition

Approved funding: $3,823.27

Tyee Lake Community Association – Continuity of forest fire prevention and response and upgrade to entrapment avoidance and recovery

Approved funding: $29,954.42

Vanderhoof – Improved communications systems - portable radios

Approved funding: $29,998

Watch Lake-North Green Volunteer Fire Department – Safety equipment for new recruits

Approved funding: $27,552

Wells – Volunteer Fire Brigade equipment and training project

Approved funding: $29,947.63

Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi ‘it First Nation – Structure protection equipment

Approved funding: $30,000

Zeballos – VFD equipment replacement

Approved funding: $30,000