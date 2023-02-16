Opinion: Biased judges can undermine justice

(Subscription required) The bottom line is that judicial bias can significantly impact the integrity of court proceedings and the administration of justice. It is therefore important for judges to be aware of their biases and for courts to take steps to eliminate even the appearance of bias in judicial decisions and actions in the courtroom.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.