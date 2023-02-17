Submit Release
Entrepreneur Mark Cuban Donates to Speech Recovery Pathways

Ted Baxter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Cuban, the renowned entrepreneur, has donated to Speech Recovery Pathways, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting adults with stroke, brain injury, and/or aphasia in their journey towards recovery.

Speech Recovery Pathways, founded by award-winning author Ted Baxter, provides ongoing communication practice and opportunities for survivors to reintegrate into the community, build confidence, and regain meaningful connections.

Cuban's donation will support the organization’s mission, their important work of raising awareness of a stroke, brain injury, and aphasia to the population, and providing services to help those affected by these conditions.

Ted Baxter, the founder of Speech Recovery Pathways, expressed his gratitude for Cuban's support. "Mark's donation will help us reach even more people in need and make a real difference in their lives," Baxter said.

About Mark Cuban: Mark Cuban is a successful entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. He is the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and a regular shark on the hit TV show Shark Tank.

About Speech Recovery Pathways: Speech Recovery Pathways is a non-profit organization founded by Ted Baxter to support adults with stroke or brain injury in their journey towards recovery. The organization provides ongoing communication practice and opportunities for survivors to reintegrate into the community, build confidence, and regain meaningful connections.

For more information on Speech Recovery Pathways, please visit speechrecoverypathways.org.

Contact: John Doe Speech Recovery Pathways 555-555-5555 johndoe@speechrecoverypathways.org

Aurora DeRose
Boundless Media Inc.
+ +1 951-870-0099
email us here

