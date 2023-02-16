Brandt Hospitality Group Celebrates Growth in the New Year
New Hotel Openings, Developments, and MoreFARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandt Hospitality Group entered the new year after the recent grand opening of Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Clackamas. This extended stay property located in Clackamas, OR is the 18th addition to the group’s portfolio.
Building hotels from coast to coast, Brandt Hospitality Group (BHG) continues to expand into new markets with an eagerness to share their brand of hospitality with the public. With over 900 team members and counting, the group cultivates a community of growth and inspires properties to deliver quality service to their guests.
BHG’s portfolio currently consists of 18 properties with 12 different brands. Together, these properties cover 13 states with over 2200 guest rooms total. Check out each of the properties below.
Choice Hotels
• Radisson Blu Fargo (https://www.radissonhotelsamericas.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-fargo)
Hilton
• Home2 Suites Sioux Falls – Sanford Medical Center (https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/fsdmcht-home2-suites-sioux-falls-sanford-medical-center-sd/)
• Home2 Suites East Hanover (https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/ewrehht-home2-suites-east-hanover/)
IHG
• Holiday Inn & Suites Atlanta – Airport North (https://www.ihg.com/holidayinn/hotels/us/en/atlanta/atlap/hoteldetail)
• Holiday Inn Fargo (https://www.ihg.com/holidayinn/hotels/us/en/fargo/farnd/hoteldetail)
• Holiday Inn Express Fargo – West Acres (https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/us/en/fargo/farex/hoteldetail)
• Holiday Inn Express Fargo – SW I-94 Medical Center (https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/us/en/fargo/farly/hoteldetail)
• Staybridge Suites Denver North – Thornton (https://www.ihg.com/staybridge/hotels/us/en/thornton/dentt/hoteldetail)
Marriott
• Courtyard Fargo (https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/farcf-courtyard-fargo/overview/)
• AC Hotel Portland Beaverton (https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pdxab-ac-portland-beaverton/overview/)
• Element Portland Beaverton (https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pdxel-element-portland-beaverton/overview/)
• Residence Inn Providence Lincoln (https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pvdrl-residence-inn-providence-lincoln/overview/)
• Fairfield Inn & Suites – Sioux Falls Airport (https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/fsdnw-fairfield-inn-and-suites-sioux-falls-airport/overview/)
• Fairfield Inn & Suites Appleton (https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/atwfa-fairfield-inn-and-suites-appleton/overview/)
• Fairfield Inn & Suites Boise West (https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/boifw-fairfield-inn-and-suites-boise-west/overview/)
• Fairfield Inn & Suites Charlotte University Research Park (https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/cltfn-fairfield-inn-and-suites-charlotte-university-research-park/overview/)
• Springhill Suites Greensboro Airport (https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/gsosa-springhill-suites-greensboro-airport/overview/)
• Residence Inn Portland Clackamas (https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pdxrh-residence-inn-portland-clackamas/overview/)
Brandt Hospitality Group Development Team also has multiple projects in their pipeline. The group’s upcoming projects include entering two new markets. The Home2 Suites Poughkeepsie, NY and Residence Inn Grand Prairie, TX are under construction and opening next.
To view more of BHG’s upcoming developments, visit www.brandthg.com/portfolio-upcoming/
With growth and inspired service at the forefront of everything BHG does, the group is excited to continue the year with a renewed focus on what matters most: the guest experience. To learn more about BHG, visit www.brandthg.com/
Brandt Hospitality Group is a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2022, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with “Developer of the Year” and “Guest Service Excellence” titles. To learn more about Brandt, visit www.brandthg.com.
