Med First Opens New Clinic in Chapel Hill, NC
One of the largest primary and urgent care centers in North Carolina is expanding and making healthcare services accessible in Chapel Hill, NC.
Med First is proud to expand our comprehensive healthcare services to better serve Chapel Hill families and individuals.”CHAPEL HILL, NC, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Med First Primary & Urgent Care, a premier healthcare company committed to providing quality and compassionate care across the Carolinas, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new location at 1800 E. Franklin St. Suite 11 A in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. and will offer free blood pressure checks, refreshments, appetizers, and the opportunity to meet with the healthcare and management team. This new facility allows Med First to better serve northern Wake County, offering maximum convenience with easy appointment scheduling in person, via text, online booking, and free patient portal access.
— Paul Feneck, CEO
“We are proud to expand our comprehensive healthcare services to better serve Chapel Hill families and individuals,” says Paul Feneck, CEO of Med First. “Our newest facility continues our mission of providing accessible, high-quality healthcare with both primary and urgent care services for people of all ages.”
The Med First hybrid model provides patients access to primary care, urgent care, and occupational medicine services, providing high-quality care from the moment they enter with well-equipped exam rooms, a lab, and x-rays on-site.
Med First Primary & Urgent Care is now accepting new patients. Learn more about Med First at www.thinkmedfirst.com.
ABOUT MED FIRST:
Med First Primary & Urgent Care is a premier healthcare company serving the Carolinas, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. With 23 medical clinics across North Carolina, Med First offers primary, urgent, and occupational medicine services for patients of all ages. All clinics include a coordinated team of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and support staff for comprehensive care. Learn more about Med First at www.thinkmedfirst.com.
Maureen Joyce
Brasco ///
+1 919-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other