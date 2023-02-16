Submit Release
2GO Advisory Group Expands Nonprofit Practice to Serve the Needs of Nonprofit Organizations

2GO Advisory Group expands its nonprofit practice to comprehensively serve the needs of nonprofits from finance to HR, operations, marketing and communications

We work with nonprofit organizations of any stage and size. Whatever the need, we can provide the support to address the challenge with customized, effective and timely solutions”
— Jess Gutierrez, Managing Partner, Non-Profits, 2GO Advisory Group.
WALNUT CREEEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2GO Advisory Group today announced the expansion of its nonprofit practice group to comprehensively serve the needs of nonprofit organizations – from finance and accounting to marketing and communications, human resources and operations, with the goal of meeting the custom needs of every client at any stage of their organizational development.

2GO Advisory Group’s Nonprofit Practice Group comprises experts with decades of experience guiding and advising nonprofit organizations, serving the needs of nonprofits through advisory and consulting services, interim and fractional support and recruitment for full-time roles. The group’s services include: interim and fractional CFOs, accounting and financial outsourcing support, audit prep, HR management, organizational development and board development, campaign development and support, marketing and communications, crisis management, strategic planning, interim executive directors and targeted executive search.

"We work with nonprofit organizations of any stage and size. Whatever the need, we can provide the support to address the challenge with customized, effective and timely solutions," said Jess Gutierrez, Managing Partner, Non-Profits, 2GO Advisory Group.

“The Housing Resource Center of Monterey County has had the pleasure of working with Jess Gutierrez from 2GO Advisory Group since 2017. During his initial involvement, our agency was facing shut down and was lacking leadership to keep the agency afloat. With Jess' assistance, our agency was able to balance our finances, hire new leadership, heal broken relationships with financial partners, and even add new housing programs to serve the community,” said Alexa Johnson, Executive Director, The Housing Resource Center of Monterey County (HRC), a 2GO Advisory Group client.

“Jess Gutierrez mentored an existing employee to such a degree that she is currently the Executive Director of the agency; under his tutelage, she now possesses a level of expertise and leadership that both she and the agency are recognized as leaders within the housing services community. Thank you Jess, and 2GO Advisory Group for your expertise. Without you, it is likely our agency would not exist today,” added Dr. Lisa Berkley, HRC Board Chair.

ABOUT 2GO ADVISORY GROUP

2GO Advisory Group provides talent, advice and support, when and how it’s needed. 2GO’s unique and flexible approach provides project based services, fractional and interim roles with experienced professionals to help guide clients’ operations while placing candidates for permanent positions. 2GO Advisory Group provides customized solutions in finance and accounting, strategy and operations, HR management, organizational and board development, marketing and communications, revenue and sales consulting and technology. 2GO’s partners are executives with an average of 25 years of experience across a broad range of industries and areas of expertise. With its broad industry experience, deep expertise and flexible approach, 2GO Advisory Group is equipped to meet the needs of every organization at any stage of their business with customized, effective and timely solutions. For more information, visit https://www.2goadvisorygroup.com/.

