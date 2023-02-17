Submit Release
Leslie McElroy's New Book "Stuck with Me" is Marking its Print in the Markets

UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From New Mexico to Texas, from teenage dreams to adult realities, Mrs. McElroy has worked hard for her dream to become a published author come true. Her new book, "Stuck with Me" which launched in January is making rounds on the popular eCommerce and bookstore giant, Amazon Kindle.

Mrs. McElroy was raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico, as a teenager, she loved reading contemporary romance novels, and she knew that she had a story that people should know about. Leslie, as an author is connecting with people around the world and is spreading happiness with her words.

The book illustrates a story about a small-town girl, who moves back to her hometown from New York in search of something or maybe someone. From funny situations to awkward moments, the book offers an entire voyage of the main character, facing her fears and learning to differentiate between reality and fantasy.

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/Stuck-Me-Leslie-McElroy/dp/B0BSJJDPDF/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=stuck+with+me&qid=1676487950&sr=8-1

