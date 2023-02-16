Submit Release
Office of the Governor – Flag notice – Governor Green lowers flags to honor Danny Kaleikini

HONOLULU, HI  ̶  Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, from sunrise on Aloha Friday, Feb. 17 through sundown Saturday, Feb. 18.

The order to fly the flag at half-staff is in reverent observance of the life and contributions to Hawai‘i, of the late Danny Kaleikini, who died January 6, 2023. He was widely considered Hawai‘i’s Ambassador of Aloha to the world.

His memorial service will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18, at Kawaiaha‘o Church, with visitation from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and the service to begin at 10:30 a.m. The service is open to the public. Governor Green, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and other dignitaries will participate in the service to pay their respects.

A lifelong singer, musician, recording artist, actor and all-around entertainer, “Uncle Danny” came from humble beginnings on Hawaiian Homestead Land in Papakōlea and rose to shine as the headliner at the Hala Terrace of the then-Kāhala Hilton for some 27 years, among his many accomplishments.

Uncle Danny Kaleikini will forever be remembered as Hawai‘i’s Ambassador of Aloha,” said Gov. Green. “He had a unique way of uniting communities through song. He left a lasting legacy that will always be in the hearts of the people of our state – and we will deeply miss his larger-than-life personality and his magic.”

Danny Kaleikini was 85 years old.

