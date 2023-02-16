On This Page

Date: June 20, 2019 Time: 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM ET

UPDATED INFORMATION: (as of May 24, 2019)

The meeting time, agenda, and public participation portions have been changed for the June 20, 2019 Meeting of the Pediatric Oncology Subcommittee of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee. There are no other changes.

The meeting time has changed to 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Agenda portion has changed and reads as follows:

During the morning session, the particular matter for this meeting will be review and discussion of the FDA Reauthorization Act of 2017 (FDARA) mandated Relevant Pediatric Molecular Target List now posted on the FDA website: https://www.fda.gov/about-fda/oncology-center-excellence/pediatric-oncology. FDA is required by statute to review and update the previously approved and published lists. The focus of the discussion will be limited to two target “classes” included in the Relevant Pediatric Molecular Target List: (1) targets linked to cell lineage and (2) targets on normal immune cells and cells in the tumor microenvironment. Planned introductory presentations will be on: (1) cell-based therapy approaches to childhood cancer and (2) novel membrane antigen determinants in pediatric tumors.

During the afternoon session, information will be presented to gauge investigator interest in exploring potential pediatric development plans for two products in various stages of development for adult cancer indications. The subcommittee will consider and discuss issues concerning diseases to be studied, patient populations to be included, and possible study designs in the development of these products for pediatric use. The discussion will also provide information to the Agency pertinent to the formulation of written requests for pediatric studies, if appropriate. The product under consideration is ONC201, presentation by Oncoceutics Inc.

The Public Participation Information portion has changed and reads as follows:

Oral presentations from the public will be scheduled between approximately 10:50 a.m. and 11:20 a.m., and 1:50 p.m. and 2:20 p.m. Those individuals interested in making formal oral presentations should notify the contact person and submit a brief statement of the general nature of the evidence or arguments they wish to present, the names and addresses of proposed participants, and an indication of the approximate time requested to make their presentation on or before May 29, 2019.

Time allotted for each presentation may be limited. If the number of registrants requesting to speak is greater than can be reasonably accommodated during the scheduled open public hearing session, FDA may conduct a lottery to determine the speakers for the scheduled open public hearing session. The contact person will notify interested persons regarding their request to speak by May 30, 2019.

ORIGINAL INFORMATION:

10903 New Hampshire Avenue

Building 31 Conference Center

The Great Room (Rm. 1503)

Silver Spring, Maryland 20993

Agenda

Meeting Materials

Public Participation Information

Interested persons may present data, information, or views, orally or in writing, on issues pending before the committee.

Contact Information

Lauren Tesh Hotaki, PharmD, BCPS

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Food and Drug Administration

10903 New Hampshire Avenue

WO31-2417

Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002 Phone: 301-796-9001

Fax: 301-847-8533

Email: ODAC@fda.hhs.gov

