SmartMomGig.com and Altezza Solutions ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartMomGig.com and Altezza Solutions are announcing they have partnered to provide the sales solutions businesses need.

Steve Caton, Founder and CEO of Altezza states, “I couldn’t be more jazzed about this new relationship with SmartMomGig.com. Part of our mission to bring cost effective revenue growth to small business owners includes a passion to support experienced stay-at-home professionals. We know there are millions of women who are incredibly skilled at sales but, for any number of reasons, prefer the freedom and flexibility of part-time remote work. We believe this partnership with SmartMomGig.com will create a tremendous new access to this workforce and create opportunities for them to apply their skills in service to growth-minded entrepreneurs across the country!”

Dawn Wellott, Founder and CEO of SmartMomGig.com is enthusiastic about the partnership, too. She commented, “Having a full-service sales arm is pivotal for SmartMomGig.com. Now our clients won’t have to pick and choose services or manage the work themselves, if that’s their choice. Being able to offer any sales solution our customers desire is a game-changer.”

News and details of upcoming events, milestones, and the impact of the partnership’s endeavors will be forthcoming, as they occur.

ABOUT SmartMomGig.com

SmartMomGig.com, a catalyst in the freelance and remote worker solution, connects business owners with vetted, US-based remote freelance workers. This connection helps keep skilled stay-at-home moms and professional women in the workforce, providing and caring for themselves and their families, while still contributing on a professional level. It also benefits the individual businesses, helping them scale-up and retain more of their revenue. This, in turn, benefits local economies, which contributes to uplifting our National economy. SmartMomGig.com is your platform for the transitioning workforce.

ABOUT ALTEZZA

Altezza (al-téz-za): meaning height or altitude

Altezza helps growth-minded businesses accelerate sales in a very low risk fashion by matching them up with killer salespeople on a fractional/part time basis. For businesses that aren't ready for the expense and complexity of another FTE but want to grow sales, Altezza is a terrific option that accelerates growth while also freeing up entrepreneurs to work ON their business instead of IN it.

They are also motivated by the opportunity to empower and support skilled and experienced sales professionals who desire personal freedom in their career but are highly motivated to leverage their gifts for the sake of passionate entrepreneurs.

