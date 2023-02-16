Submit Release
Customer Feedback: How You Can Get Involved

The Public Service Commission values utility customer feedback and participation in our proceedings, and we try to be as transparent as possible. 

Here are ways you can be heard by the Public Service Commission:

  1. Attend public comment sessions for specific dockets
    You can find notices for these sessions on our Public Notice Page.
  2. Make public comment at any of our regular meetings
    View our Public Meeting Calendar.
  3. File comments in Delafile for a specific case
    Go to Delafile and search for the docket number you’re referencing and submit your comment to be included in the docket.

