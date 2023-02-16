RxLightning's MedAccess Ecosystem Solves Specialty Medication Enrollment Problems While Relieving Healthcare Burnout

New Albany, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Burnout and exhaustion is a growing problem across the healthcare industry. A whopping 93% of healthcare workers report being stressed out and stretched too thin according to the CDC. Biologic coordinator, Lacey Varnon was one of them. Varnon said she was working 12+ hour days, spending countless hours on the phone, and was so stressed that she was losing her hair trying to navigate the system to get her patients the necessary specialty medications they needed.

About RxLightning

Founded in New Albany, Indiana in 2020, RxLightning digitizes, automates and streamlines the historically complicated manual enrollment process of starting a patient on specialty medications. RxLightning's end-to-end platform allows patients, their families, healthcare providers, specialty pharmacies and pharmaceutical manufacturers to track in real-time each step of the specialty medication journey. Specialty medications are expected to account for 70% of new medication launches through 2023. With RxLightning, healthcare providers can quickly and easily complete the enrollment process for every specialty medication in every therapeutic area, helping reduce paperwork, streamline communication and accelerate the speed of therapy for patients. Learn more at rxlightning.com.

Contacts:

Melissa Headley

melissa@growwithfuoco.com

Source: RxLightning

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155073