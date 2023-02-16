X-Caliber Is Certified as a Great Place to Work for Second Year in a Row

Company Attributes Achievement to Its Strong Culture

X-Caliber, a national, direct commercial real estate lender, today announced it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2023. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their working experience at their company. Ninety-eight percent of employees at X-Caliber and its affiliates, X-Caliber Rural Capital, and CastleGreen Finance, say it is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"We are very happy to receive this certification two years in a row," said Chris Callahan, X-Caliber's President and CEO. "What makes this recognition meaningful is that it is based on our team's direct feedback. As a rapidly growing company, we are deeply committed to making our work environment as positive as possible by focusing on our core values, and we look forward to achieving great things together in an environment that fosters trust, transparency, collaboration, commitment, and fun."

Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that X-Caliber is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

X-Caliber believes in giving back and supports several charities throughout the year. They offer competitive compensation and benefits, a fun working atmosphere, and unlimited PTO. To review more of the company's features and employee feedback, here is their Great Place to Work Profile.

X-Caliber and its affiliates, CastleGreen Finance and X-Caliber Rural Capital, have received other notable national and regional recognitions over the past year. The company was named to the national Fortune Best Small Workplace list and to the New York Fortune Best Workplace list in 2022.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion. To learn more about X-Caliber, visit the Careers page or the company's LinkedIn profile.

About X-Caliber Capital

X-Caliber is a nationally recognized, direct commercial mortgage lender and loan servicer. We are an FHA-approved Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender and GNMA- approved MBS issuer, and together with our affiliates, provide bridge, USDA, and C-PACE finance solutions. We strive to deliver to our clients, and to the communities in which we lend, the best financing solutions available to support their business goals, while focusing on some of the nation's greatest challenges – affordable housing, the environment, care for our seniors, and rural businesses. By leveraging the most effective private and government programs in the country, we can harness the power of our expertise and practice the values for which we stand, so we can make the world a better place for all.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

