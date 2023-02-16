Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,289 in the last 365 days.

PSD NEWS RELEASE – Inmate escapes from Waiawa Correctional Facility.

HONOLULU, HI – At approximately 10:25 p.m. last night, Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) front gate security staff reported seeing an individual outside the facility perimeter fence. The individual ran when told to stop. An emergency headcount was conducted, and staff reported inmate Pono Kaleikini missing from the headcount. They locked down the facility. Adult Corrections Officers did a search of the grounds and road outside the facility and notified State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police. How he escaped the facility is under investigation. 


Kaleikini is 26 years-old, weighs 130 lbs., and is 5’6” tall.  He has brown eyes and brown hair. Kaleikini is a minimum custody inmate serving time for Promotion of a Dangerous Drug 3. His next parole hearing is scheduled for December 2023.  

If you see him, please call 911 or Sheriffs at (808) 586-1352. 

 

Waiawa Correctional Facility is a minimum security, work-camp style facility with dorms for sentenced males. Inmates participate in education or substance abuse treatment programs as they prepare to transition into the furlough program.

# # #

Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawaii Department of Public Safety &

Hawaii Department of Law Enforcement
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
[email protected]
http://hawaii.gov/psd/
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

You just read:

PSD NEWS RELEASE – Inmate escapes from Waiawa Correctional Facility.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.