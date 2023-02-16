Artera Announces Positive Results Around Its Multimodal Artificial Intelligence (MMAI) Prognostic Biomarker

Validated across six phase III randomized trials, the biomarker demonstrated the ability to help enable personalized, shared decision-making for patients and clinicians

Artera, the developer of multimodal artificial intelligence-based predictive and prognostic cancer tests, announced new data today at ASCO GU 2023 demonstrating that its multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) prognostic biomarker can help bring more personalized treatment to men with localized prostate cancer.

The biomarker was successfully validated across six phase III randomized trials with long-term follow-up to be independently prognostic over standard clinical and pathologic variables for men with high-risk prostate cancer.

"I am honored to present our abstract to further unpack these findings among many of the world-class clinicians attending ASCO GU 2023," said Dr. Daniel Eidelberg Spratt, chairman and professor of radiation oncology at University Hospitals (UH) Seidman Cancer Center and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU). "It was critical for us to validate the MMAI biomarker in high-risk prostate cancers where there are an increasing number of therapeutic decisions required, to showcase how the tool can help deliver personalized, shared decision-making for patients and providers."

The MMAI biomarker is a unique multimodal algorithm that uses imagery from a patient's biopsy and learns from a patient's clinical data. The AI combines those two pieces of information to predict a patient's prognosis and how the patient may respond to a particular treatment. The algorithm has been trained on large amounts of data, from tens of thousands of patients and hundreds of thousands of pathology slide images.

"These results further underscore our commitment to helping patients by offering a clinically- validated tool for their clinicians to prognosticate patient outcomes and predict benefit with different treatment options for prostate cancer," said Andre Esteva, Co-founder and CEO of Artera. "We are excited by these findings not only as it further validates our ArteraAI Prostate Test, but also as it highlights the promise that AI holds in shepherding us towards the reality of personalized cancer treatments."

