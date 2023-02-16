Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Formula to Improve Hair, Skin & Nails (DKC-318)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new formula to gently nourish the skin, nails, and hair," said an inventor, from East Cleveland, Ohio, "so I invented the MELENATED WAY. My formula could help improve the condition of problematic skin and damaged hair and nails."

The invention provides an all-organic, plant-based formula that could contribute to healthier hair, skin, and nails. In doing so, it offers a safer alternative to traditional products that use chemicals, dyes, and sulfates. As a result, it could provide healing properties and it could help stimulate growth. The invention features a versatile formula that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DKC-318, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

