Provide Ukraine with military aid for as long as necessary, European Parliament says

In a resolution marking one year of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the European Parliament today strongly condemned Moscow’s aggression, and reiterated its support for providing military assistance to Ukraine for as long as necessary.

The resolution, adopted by 444 votes in favour, 26 against with 37 abstentions, called for serious consideration to be given to delivering Western fighter jets and helicopters, appropriate missile systems and substantial increases in munitions delivery to Kyiv. “Ukraine must not only be able to defend itself, but also to regain full control of its entire internationally recognised territory,” MEPs said.

The resolution calls on EU member states to adopt their tenth sanctions package against Russia and its allies by the end of February and to substantially broaden its scope. It also urges the EU, the member states and their allies to make the sanctions already in place more effective, and to take urgent steps to block any attempt to circumvent these restrictive measures.

Looking ahead, MEPs demand that the legal regime – which allows for Russian assets frozen by the EU to be confiscated – be completed. These assets should then be used to reconstruct the country and to compensate the victims of the war.

Parliament stressed the Russian war of aggression had fundamentally changed the geopolitical situation in Europe, “which necessitates bold, brave and comprehensive political, security and financial decisions by the EU”. MEPs reiterated their support for the European Council’s decision to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine last summer, and called on Ukraine, the Commission and the Council to work towards the start of accession negotiations this year, while stressing that EU accession remains a merit-based process with respect for relevant procedures and conditional criteria.

