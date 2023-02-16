Author Reestablishes Prayer Life in New Book
Learning various keys, tactics, approaches, and secrets of getting God to answer prayersCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The formative years of a person are one of life’s strongholds. In these early stages of childhood, cognitive development is rapid, and so are personality and character traits. Thus, this is an ideal period where parents and guardians can introduce and teach good values and habits. With solid foundation and continuous reinforcement, children grow up into meaningful individuals. “Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” (Proverbs 22:6). Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Kyere Nkansah lives by this Scripture in his latest published Christian book, titled “Ignite Your Prayer Fire: The Secrets of Getting God to Answer Prayers.”
Like any other practice, Rev. Dr. Nkansah believes that when people start praying young, their lives turn out better. Having been taught how to pray early by his grandmother and father, with adequate exposure to Church and actual praying adults, Rev. Dr. Nkansah is a living example of a child brought up in prayer. Over time, with fervent devotion, The Holy Spirit of the Lord started to teach him how to pray successfully at various times and in multiple ways.
In his recent release, Rev. Dr. Nkansah hopes to help Christians reestablish their prayer life and overcome issues. “Ignite Your Prayer Fire: The Secrets of Getting God to Answer Prayers” teaches various keys, tactics, and approaches to improve prayers. Awakening people drive them to dedicate their lives to Christ Jesus, away from the temptations of the world.
Born in Asante Akyem Kurofa, Ghana, Rev. Dr. Nkansah’s matrilineal clan is Agona Royal Family. He immigrated to the United States and worked in sales and theology. His background in both fields helped him in founding a successful business. He has a Ph.D. in Christian Education and a doctorate in Divinity but is also working toward MS. Master of Science in Cybersecurity Management & Policy at UMGC - the University of Maryland Global Campus. He currently works at the Hope of Glory Network Ministries, and is the CEO of KV2040, holding academic and non-academic positions. Aside from this, he is also passionate about food, culture, advocacies, and media.
Instilling faith early on leads youngsters to be successful and healthy. But if it ever comes when one leads a life astray from God later in life, it’s never too late to redirect the path. Pray defensively and offensively with Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Kyere Nkansah’s “Ignite Your Prayer Fire: The Secrets of Getting God to Answer Prayers.” Grab a copy today!
