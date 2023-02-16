Delaware Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy Releases Report on Delaware Women in Construction Trades

WILMINGTON, Del —The Office of Women’s Advancement & Advocacy, a Division of the Delaware Department of Human Resources, in partnership with the Delaware Departments of Labor and Education, released a new report titled- Delaware Women in the Construction Trades: A Path to Economic Security. The report examines the current state of women working in the construction trades and offers concrete solutions for how to increase the number of women participating in fields that have traditionally been male-dominated industries.

The significance of the report is made clear in the face of a looming labor shortage in Delaware’s construction industry with 55% of construction contractors reporting difficulty finding skilled workers in the second quarter of 2022. According to the report, women in Delaware’s construction industry currently make up 9.3% of the total industry, including administrative and sales roles. However, Delaware women represent just 3% of construction and extraction occupations such as plumbers, carpenters, and electricians.

“Increasing the number of Delaware women in construction trades is a win-win for both Delaware families and construction employers,” said Melanie Ross Levin, Director of the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy. “Delaware women need jobs that have family-sustaining wages, and Delaware construction employers desperately need more skilled talent. This report outlines concrete steps Delaware can take to open construction trades to women of today and girls looking for careers tomorrow.”

The report also pays close attention to the role apprenticeship programs can have in addressing the small number of women working in the construction trades. Several recommendations from the report focus on ways to expand apprenticeship opportunities for women who may be considering a trade, as well as ways to increase support for women already working in the industry.

“Post pandemic, both employers and workers face new workforce dynamics that we all must work together to address,” said Karryl Hubbard, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Labor. “Delaware has more job openings than those looking for work and if Delaware is to remain competitive, all of us need to be at the table developing solutions, including promoting programs designed to reach women and others that have historically been on the outside looking in when it comes to skilled trades.”

OWAA is working with the Delaware Department of Labor (DOL) to highlight specific programming available to job seekers – particularly women – through Registered Apprenticeships and other training programs that DOL champions.

To view the report, visit: de.gov/TradesReport

