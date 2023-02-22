Laurie Adelman Strickland Joins CNE Direct as Senior Director of Global Sales

Laurie Adelman Strickland | Senior Director of Global Sales

Laurie will lead CNE’s global remarketing sales team

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNE Direct, a global IT lifecycle company, announces that Laurie Adelman Strickland has joined the company as Senior Director of Global Sales, bringing more than 20 years of technology asset management and remarketing experience to the organization.

As Senior Director of Global Sales, Laurie will oversee CNE’s global remarketing team, managing and expanding existing account relationships, while building and cultivating new strategic resale opportunities. Laurie will also work closely with the originations and operations teams to ensure the right sales channels and technology mix are available to drive ultimate value optimization.

We are excited to have Laurie join the CNE team as Senior Director of Global Sales,” stated Jim Boyle, Chief Revenue Officer, CNE Direct. “Laurie’s extensive knowledge of IT lifecycle asset management, and the development of robust remarketing channels for sustainable product reuse, are a perfect fit for our organization and global remarketing team.”

Prior to joining CNE, Laurie held the position of Enterprise and Technology Manager at Dell Financial Services, as well as a number of leadership positions at Dell and Hewlett Packard.

About CNE

CNE Direct is a full-service IT lifecycle company focused on helping the world’s most recognized brands recover value from their IT assets, securely and responsibly. With flexible solutions leveraging technology, processes, and business intelligence, we deliver the right mix of services focused upon delivering exceptional results and value returned. For more information visit the CNE website or follow us on LinkedIn.