CEOCFO interviews Merraine Group President, David Gantshar on Leadership Solutions for Healthcare and Medical Facilities

David Gantshar, President, Merraine Group Inc.

President, David Gantshar of Merraine Group discusses HR Solutions for Hospitals, Medical Centers, For Profit and Non-Profits within Health and Human Services

Raising two children with disabilities, it challenged me on a personal level to see how we could give back and serve communities where resources and personnel are often pulled in many directions.” — David Gantshar

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with David Gantshar, President & Managing Director of Port Saint Lucie, FL-based Merraine Group Inc., Inc., a healthcare executive search firm.

To read the full interview visit:

https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/merrainegroup23.html

During the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse, addressing what Merraine Group provides, Mr. Gantshar said, “Merraine Group is a talent solutions firm, providing executive search and recruitment, contract and interim staffing, training, organizational development, and HR solutions to hospitals, medical centers and organizations working within health and human services. This includes both for profit and non-profits serving those with behavioral and developmental disabilities including organizations serving youth-at-risk and autism spectrum disorder as well as laboratories, physician practices, substance abuse facilities and medical research organizations.”

Describing how they began and why they provide such a wide variety of services, Mr. Gantshar said, “Due to my own experience raising two children with disabilities - my youngest with autism and another that struggled with depression and anxiety - it challenged me on a personal level to see how we could give back and serve communities where resources and personnel are often pulled in many directions. We expanded the definition from just healthcare to health and human services and as we did so, the work simply became more rewarding. There is an awful lot of crossover between the sectors because both employ nurses, physicians, case managers and people in key patient centered roles. It was a combination of my mother’s advice and my personal experiences that led to this wide variety of both disciplines and services.”

On what sets them apart from other healthcare executive search firms, Mr. Gantshar shared, “Our process is more thorough, more dedicated and we are more knowledgeable in the fields we serve. Our clients have access to our C-Suite, myself and to our entire leadership team. There is no other firm in recruitment or talent solutions that can say this. Try getting the CEO of any of our ten biggest competitors on the phone. You simply cannot. We are proud that we are a family-run business and yet one that has a global reach. So yes, I think that most are aware when they knock on our door.”

When asked what sets them apart when looking at candidates, Mr. Gantshar told Lynn, “I think for a lot of executive search firms, the bar is set very low. Anybody can open a recruitment firm as long as you have a computer and a phone. For a lot of people they think that a hospital or physician’s practice needs a certain skill set and if they can match that skill set they can make a $25,000 fee and the reality could not be further. We are different and I might even argue - less focused on skill set. It is relatively simple for our team to ascertain whether someone has the proper hematology and oncology background or whether a leader can take charge within patient financial services. We know the questions to ask, and our team can look at a resume and tell you in 60 seconds whether the candidate person has the right skill set. I think what lies beneath that and probably the key to our industry leading 97.3% retention rate is the fact that we are focused, disproportionately so on chemistry.”

As what is ahead for Merraine Group, Mr. Gantshar offered, “In 2020 we were named by the Financial Times as one of the 200 Fastest Growing Companies in the United States of America. Imagine! During COVID, we never expected such a thing. I think for some extent - and I do not mean to sound boastful – that the wind is at our back. However, we absolutely do not want to get comfortable. I think for us, what is next is ensuring that we are gearing our additional services towards what our clients need. This means going out into the field and asking them how we can best serve them. Yes, executive search and recruitment will continue to be the backbone of our business but interim staffing, RPO, organizational development and training are growing at a quicker rate, and this is because we asked our clients how we can help them.”



For more information:

Lynn Fosse

Senior Editor

CEOCFO Magazine

352-431-3400

lf@ceocfomail.com

