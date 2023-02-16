Hickey Hack Seeks Talented Musician or Group to Create National Hickey Day Anthem for National Hickey Day on February 19
Sven Patzer's Hickey Hack Company is seeking a solo musician or music group to create and publish a Hickey Day anthem for National Hickey Day on February 19th.
The ideal candidate should be able to meet the tight deadline and be willing to be featured in press releases and receive nationwide attention.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sven Patzer, CEO of Cosmetic Company Hickey Hack, is seeking a solo musician or music group to create and publish a National Hickey Day anthem for National Hickey Day on February 19th. As National Hickey Day is a time to celebrate love in all forms, Hickey Hack is looking to commemorate this day with a catchy, upbeat anthem that people can dance and sing along to.
— Sven Patzer
The selected musician or music group must have the capability to publish the song on Spotify, Soundcloud, and Apple Music, ensuring that the anthem is widely accessible to our audience. Hickey Hack is excited to promote the best National Hickey Day anthem to our followers, with the best results being featured in press releases syndicated across the United States. This will give the musician or music group nationwide attention from various media outlets, which will increase song plays, provide free publicity, and help them get verified afterwards.
This is an urgent request, with the National Hickey Day anthem needing to be released on February 19th, which is just a few days away. Hickey Hack is inviting any interested musicians or groups to reach out to them as soon as possible. The ideal candidate should be able to create an original, catchy, and upbeat anthem, and be willing to work with Hickey Hack on promotional efforts. It is also important that they can meet the tight deadline and be willing to be featured in press releases and receive nationwide attention.
As a highly reputable media company, Hickey Hack is dedicated to producing content that is informative, entertaining, and engaging. The National Hickey Day anthem is just one of the ways in which we celebrate and promote love in all forms. We are excited to work with a talented musician or group to create an anthem that reflects the spirit of National Hickey Day and encourages people to celebrate love in their own way.
To express interest in this opportunity, please contact Hickey Hack immediately at www.hickeyhack.com
Requirements:
Must be a solo musician or music group: They are looking for one artist or group to create and perform the National Hickey Day anthem.
Must have the capability to publish the song on Spotify, Soundcloud, and Apple Music: They want the anthem to be widely accessible to our audience, so it's important that the chosen musician or group can distribute the song on all major streaming platforms.
Must be able to create an original, catchy, and upbeat anthem: They want the National Hickey Day anthem to be a fun and memorable tune that people can dance and sing along to. The chosen musician or group should be able to create an original piece that fits this criterion.
Must be able to meet the tight deadline: The National Hickey Day anthem needs to be released on February 19th, which is just a few days away. The chosen musician or group should be able to create and produce the song in time to meet this deadline.
Must be willing to be featured in press releases and receive nationwide attention: The best results will be featured in press releases syndicated across the United States, which will give the chosen musician or group nationwide attention from various media outlets. The chosen musician or group should be comfortable with this level of exposure and be willing to work with them on promotional efforts.
Sven Patzer
Sven Patzer
hi@hickeyhack.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
Other