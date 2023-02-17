ASM Names Edmond Rose as the New Director of Aviation Consulting
Partnering with airports, airlines and authorities in Saudi Arabia to achieve objectives in aviation growth
I am thrilled that Edmond has joined our team. He brings a wealth of airline, aviation industry and consulting experience and will make a major contribution for our customers across the world.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network’s ASM Route Development Consultants, a global consulting firm dedicated to supporting airports, airlines, tourism authorities and governments with the development of new air routes, today announces Edmond Rose has been named Director of Aviation Consulting.
— David Stroud, Managing Director, Air Transport Strategy and Consulting
Rose brings over 25 years of executive leadership and consulting experience in commercial aviation, including CEO of Airport Coordination Limited, leading fleet and network planning as Director of Airline Planning at Virgin Atlantic Airways, and strategy and implementation of Virgin’s partnership with Delta. He also has extensive experience in government affairs.
In his new role, Rose will be partnering with airports, airlines and authorities in Saudi Arabia, as they work towards achieving Saudi’s Vision 2030 objectives in aviation.
Regarding his new role, Rose said: “I’m delighted to be joining the excellent team at ASM. I particularly look forward to working on the exciting developments taking place in Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector.”
David Stroud – Managing Director, Air Transport Strategy and Consulting said, “I am thrilled that Edmond has joined our team. He brings a wealth of airline, aviation industry and consulting experience and will make a major contribution for our customers across the world. The Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 sets out a transformative programme of development for the Kingdom, within which the growth of air connectivity and aviation infrastructure plays a key foundational part. Edmond will primarily focus on the Saudi Arabia market as we acknowledge the importance of this growing market on the world stage.”
ASM provides clients with strategic guidance to expand their route networks and increase passenger numbers; in addition, ASM also offers a leading portfolio of training courses in the field of air service development.
2023 marks ASM’s 30th year of supporting airports, airlines, tourism authorities and governments with the development of new routes. The company was founded by David Stroud in 1993.
Rose is based in London and can be reached at edmond.rose@informa.com.
ABOUT ASM Route Development Consultants
ASM, the air service development consulting division, of Aviation Week Network, has supported the growth of airports and destinations globally for 30 years. ASM founded the Routes events business which has developed into the world’s foremost events of their kind. With a growing team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, ASM provides a wide range of air service development consulting services, including:
- Air Service Development Strategy
- Client ASD representation
- Airport investment transaction advisory services
- Data and Analytics, including Forecasting and Catchment Analyser
- ASD Training.
As part of Aviation Week Network, ASM clients can connect to many other leading brands serving the aviation industry including, Routes, CAPA, Air Transport Week, and Aviation Week Intelligence Network.
