Avgi Saketopoulou’s new book "Sexuality Beyond Consent" is a radical exploration of racialization, consent and trauma
Sexuality Beyond Consent dares readers to enter a different territory to risk experience rather than guard the self.
Sexuality Beyond Consent is lavishly brilliant. Rarely has a book so daringly startled me.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York University Press published Avgi Saketopoulou’s daring book, "Sexuality Beyond Consent: Risk, Race, Traumatophilia," on Feb. 7, 2023. The first printing of Saketopoulou’s book sold out before publication day and it is now in second printing. Her launch event at the Bureau of General Services--Queer Division was wildly successful, with over eighty people in attendance.
— Kathryn Bond Stockton
After moving to the United States from Greece and Cyprus, Avgi Saketopoulou trained as a clinical psychologist in New York. She teaches at the New York University Postdoctoral Program in Psychotherapy and Psychoanalysis. She is also on the faculties of several other psychoanalytic institutes, such as the William Alanson White Institute, the Stephen Mitchell Relational Center, and the National Institute for the Psychotherapies, where she offers intersectionally-informed courses on psychosexuality and gender.
In "Sexuality Beyond Consent," psychoanalyst Saketopoulou maintains that people are overly focused on healing trauma and need to reroute their attention to what subjects do with their trauma. With this, she calls attention to a series of provocative questions: Why is sexuality beyond consent worth risking, and how does risk become a way of soliciting the future? In what ways are race and racism shot through the erotic?
Moving through cultural and clinical case studies, she takes up theatrical and cinematic works such as "Slave Play" and "The Night Porter" to show how the force of the erotic surges through the aesthetic domain.
Grounding its arguments in the psychoanalytic theory of Jean Lapanche in conversation with queer color critique, performance studies, and philosophy. She proposes that enduring the rousing of the strange within, not to master trauma but to rub against it, may open people up to encounters with opacity and unique forms of care.
Kathryn Bond Stockton, author of "Gender(s)," called "Sexuality Beyond Consent," “lavishly brilliant.” She said, “Rarely has a book so daringly startled me. Clarity, nuance, pain, even tenderness here braid uniquely, keyed to sexual collisions with race.”
"Sexuality Beyond Consent" is a thrilling and important book that continues to be a bestseller! Avgi Saketopoulou is sharing her work through events and a media tour.
###
About the Author
Avgi Saketopoulou is a psychoanalyst in private practice in NYC and a faculty member of NYU’s Postdoctoral Program in Psychotherapy and Psychoanalysis.
About the Book
"Sexuality Beyond Consent: Risk, Race, Traumatophilia" by Avgi Saketopoulou was published by NYU Press on Feb. 7, 2023. It can be purchased in hardcover for $89.00 or in paperback for $30.00.
Media Contact
To request a copy of "Sexuality Beyond Consent: Risk, Race, Traumatophilia," contact publicist Nanda Dyssou of Coriolis Company at nanda@corioliscompany.com or 424-226-6148.
Nanda Dyssou
Coriolis
+1 424-226-6148
email us here