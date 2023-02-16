Vintage OHIO ARTS TIN LITHO DISNEY COLLECTIBLES Pull BIDDERS INTERESTS

MARX LITHO ELECTRIC LIGHTED VIMTAGE RAILROAD STATION WITH AUTOMATIC GATE W/BOX DISNEY ORIGINAL LIMITED EDITION SERIGRAPH CEL BY WALTER LANTZ PARTY PALS FRAMED WITH CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICITY size 17inches wide by 19 inches tall Signed HEREND Extra Large Bunny Rabbit Hand Painted Porcelain Figurine.This Bunny comes in the beautiful White Dynasty or Siang Blanc Pattern, with lots of Green, and Pink and Yellow Flowers. Master Artist Signed. This Bunny measures 12 inches tall by 5 i

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auction February 26, 2023 5:00pm

SJ Auctioneers an online auction house will host its February auction with lots of estate valuables.

“Bidders tend to follow our auctions as there’s something for every collector” says Anne from SJ Auctioneers.

Lot 22621

MARX LITHO VINTAGE RAILROAD STATION WITH AUTOMATIC GATE WITH ITS ORIGINAL BOX. The Station is named GLENDALE DEPOT and has a drive slowly stand at its exit. It has the original patina and paint and makes a great add for the train lover collector https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/146372133_marx-litho-electric-lighted-vimtage-railroad-station-with-automatic-gate-wbox

Lot 22627

DISNEY ORIGINAL LIMITED EDITION SERIGRAPH CEL BY WALTER LANTZ FRAMED WITH CERTIFICATE OF Authenticity. DISNEY ORIGINAL LIMITED EDITION SERIGRAPH CEL BY WALTER LANTZ PARTY PALS FRAMED WITH CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICITY size 17 inches wide by 19 inches tall.

https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/146372139_disney-original-limited-edition-serigraph-cel-by-walter-lantz-framed-with-certificate-of

Lot 22722

HEREND XL White Dynasty / Siang Blanc Bunny Rabbit Figurine Limited Edition. Signed HEREND Extra Large Bunny Rabbit Hand Painted Porcelain figurine. This Bunny comes in the beautiful White Dynasty or Siang Blanc Pattern, with lots of Green, and Pink and Yellow Flowers. Master Artist Signed. This Bunny measures 12 inches tall by 5 inches wide by 7 inches

https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/146372235_signed-herend-xl-white-dynasty-siang-blanc-bunny-rabbit-figurine-artist-sign

Bidders can actually place their bid now by registering and bidding online via live auctioneers and the auction will be live online Feb 26th 5:00 pm

https://www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/7787/sj-auctioneers/

