New Update on Dairy and Your Heart

New research indicates that dairy foods may reduce the risk of heart disease.

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, WA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s have a heart to heart. When was the last time you went to the doctor or thought about the health of your heart? The American Heart Association projects that nearly half of the U.S. population will have some form of cardiovascular disease (CVD) by 2035. Currently in the United States, heart disease takes a life every 34 seconds. Yet, 80 percent of CVD can be prevented in part by consuming a healthy diet.

A new study found eating dairy foods are associated with a decreased risk of heart disease. This supports the latest evidence along with additional data found in the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA), which reinforces low-fat dairy as a nutritious food; part of a heart-healthy diet.  

Nutrient-rich low-fat dairy foods offer something for almost everyone’s wellness and taste needs. Milk packs in 13 essential nutrients in every serving, including, protein, zinc, selenium, vitamin A and vitamin D, which can also contribute to healthy immune function. And dairy foods like cheese and yogurt provide high-quality protein, calcium, vitamin A, B vitamins and more.

It can be easy to incorporate dairy into your daily eating patterns. According to Registered Dietitian Brianne Cowan, “You can use plain yogurt in place of sour cream, milk and/or yogurt with smoothies and add milk to coffee.” Cowan also says, “As you’re taking your wellness seriously, a nice healthy reward for exercise is drinking chocolate milk, an effective recovery drink.”

The bottom line is you don’t have to give up delicious and nutritious dairy foods in the name of heart health. For more information download our Science Summary:  Whole and Reduced Fat Dairy Foods and Cardiovascular Disease.

 

